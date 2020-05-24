Inter are leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain marksman Edinson Cavani, claims L'Equipe.

The Uruguayan remains unsure about his PSG future, with his contract at the Parc des Princes due to expire at the end of June.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to offer Cavani a three-year deal at San Siro, while PSG continue to hold out on making Mauro Icardi's loan move permanent.

Since joining from Napoli in 2013, Cavani has been a clinical finisher for the Parisians, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer with a tally of 200 goals in all competitions.

He has won six Ligue 1 titles alongside a host of cup medals, with the only frustration being a lack of comparable success in the Champions League.

Despite his impressive record with the French champions, Cavani played a reduced role during the 2019/20 season due to the increase in competition for places with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and latterly Icardi at the club.