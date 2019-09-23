Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on 16-year-old Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, claims Diario Gol.
The teenager has made a big impression during his short time in Ligue 1 so far, playing every game this season and earning comparisons with none other than Kylian Mbappe for his precocious talent.
16 - Eduardo Camavinga (16 years & 9 months) is the youngest player to deliver an assist in Ligue 1 since Opta analyze the competition (2006/07). Diamond. pic.twitter.com/Xdcpymv20I— OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 18, 2019