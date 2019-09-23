Español
Keep beIN
Transfer tracker

Report: Zidane Wants 16-Year-Old Rennes Sensation Camavinga At Real Madrid

The Real Madrid boss reportedly has his eye on one of Ligue 1's hottest young talents, Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has drawn comparisons to Kylian Mbappe.

REUTERS

GOAL

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on 16-year-old Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, claims Diario Gol.

The teenager has made a big impression during his short time in Ligue 1 so far, playing every game this season and earning comparisons with none other than Kylian Mbappe for his precocious talent.

Who Is Eduardo Camavinga? The Rennes Teenager Taking Ligue 1 By Storm

 

 

Real Madrid Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker Zinedine Zidane La Liga Rennes Eduardo Camavinga
Previous Sports Burst - Zizou In, Valverde Out!
Read
Sports Burst - Zizou In, Valverde Out!
Next

Latest Stories