GOAL

Roma forward Nikola Kalinic has turned down the chance to join Bordeaux - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 32-year-old - who is currently on loan at Stadio Olimpico from Atletico Madrid - wants to stay and fight for a place in the Giallorossi's starting XI.

Kalinic has only started two matches for Roma this season and has yet to score his first goal for the club.