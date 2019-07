GOAL

Former Roma star Daniele De Rossi is nearing a move to Argentine side Boca Juniors, reports Sky Italia.

The 35-year-old is set to join on an eight-month contract, with the Argentine league's season starting in 10 days and ending in March.

Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso, a team-mate of De Rossi's at Roma between 2009 and 2014, helped seal the move for the legendary Italian.