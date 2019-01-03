Real Madrid Finalize Loan For Melilla's Mizzian

GOAL

Real Madrid have made the first signing of Santiago Solari's tenure with Melilla attacker Mohamed Mizzian,

🖊 | OFICIAL@mizzziansantan1 se marcha cedido al @realmadrid, club que se guarda una opción de compra hasta el final de esta temporada



▶️ https://t.co/C3buK2tkpY#SuerteMizzian💙 pic.twitter.com/ND0CWMh3lC — Unión Deportiva Melilla (@UDMelilla) January 2, 2019

Los Blancos will take the 18-year-old on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent thereafter.

Mizzian is likely to join up with Madrid's second string Castilla squad initially, though Santiago Solari may also consider him as a first-team option to replace the injured Mariano Diaz.