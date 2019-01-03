Español
Real Madrid Finalize Loan For Melilla's Mizzian

Real Madrid have secured a loan with a purchase option for UD Melilla's 18-year-old attacker Mohamed Mizzian

Real Madrid have made the first signing of Santiago Solari's tenure with Melilla attacker Mohamed Mizzian,

 

Los Blancos will take the 18-year-old on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent thereafter.

Mizzian is likely to join up with Madrid's second string Castilla squad initially, though Santiago Solari may also consider him as a first-team option to replace the injured Mariano Diaz.

