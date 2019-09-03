Español
PSG Loan Jese To Sporting CP

Jese Rodriguez is leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Sporting CP on a season-long loan.

Sporting CP have signed Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed.

 

Reports indicate Sporting will have the option to purchase Jese as well.

 

