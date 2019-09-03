PSG Loan Jese To Sporting CP

Sporting CP have signed Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed.
🛬 Do @PSG_inside para o ataque dos Leões!— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) September 2, 2019
Bem-vindo, @JeseRodriguez10! 👋🦁
👉 https://t.co/2m9hnzcwTN#JeséÉLeão pic.twitter.com/XgFJL2LLLl
Reports indicate Sporting will have the option to purchase Jese as well.
🔄 @JeseRodriguez10 est prêté au @Sporting_CP jusqu’au 30 juin 2020. Ce prêt de l’attaquant espagnol au club lisboète est assorti d’une option d’achat.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 2, 2019