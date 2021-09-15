JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool



"I watched the game, the [women's US Open] final, and it was absolutely impressive. It’s a long time since I watched a full tennis match, it’s a long time since I watched a full women’s tennis game, and I was really impressed by the power and the speed and the whole game. I think women’s tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment. These two girls were 18 and 19 and what they showed was massively impressive during the game and then we watched the interviews and the trophy ceremony as well. Both girls, how they spoke, at 18 and 19, that was inspiring to be honest, maybe more than the tennis and that was already inspiring enough. But I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way the two girls presented themselves. [Emma Raducanu] is for sure the talent of the century but without hard work, it’s not possible to be there. That she did that, and now she is there in that moment and you see her smiling during the game. It’s just the nicest thing I can imagine. I will watch women’s tennis for sure much more now than I did in the last few years."