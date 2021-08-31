Sports Burst

After a summer of dithering, Real Madrid make dramatic deadline day purchase of a fantastic Frenchman

After several years of rumors, possible bids and let's face it, an entire summer of dithering, Real Madrid have finally plucked up the courage, unbuckled the wallet to splash some cash on a young Frenchman with an amazing present and future: Eduardo Camavinga.

With being medical completed on Tuesday in France, followed by Rennes confirming a fee agreed of around $35.5m, Real Madrid is set to reduce the average age of its midfield with the signing of the 18-year-old Camavinga from the Ligue 1 side.

There might have been another young, French superstar out there for the taking for Real Madrid, who knows? But Camavinga is only Real Madrid's second signing of the summer after David Alaba and is just the first time the club has spent actual money in the market in two years.

COVID-19 economic impacts and the shock of frittering away around $200m on Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic had made the Bernabeu beancounters a little wary, before finally being persuaded to spend some of the money from the sales of Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard this summer.

You can catch Eduardo Camavinga in action live on beIN XTRA for free as France's U21 side takes on North Macedonia on Thursday at 12:20 pm ET / 9:20 am PT.

Ronaldo makes low-key Man United return

A Real Madrid player of the past is also making news by returning to an old haunt. Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Juventus has been officially confirmed by all. Ronaldo re-joins Manchester United for a free of $17.7m up front and $9.5m down the line.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart," said Ronaldo through the written medium of social media. Ronaldo is set to line up alongside Mason Greenwood, who has scored three EPL goals for United this season and at the age of 19, was just two-years-old when Ronaldo made his first debut for the Reds back in August 2003. Ronaldo would very much appreciate the young Englishman pointing that out to him.

The wake from the Ronaldo move sees winger, Daniel James, moving to Leeds United with Moise Kean going back to Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Everton. And....news just in, maybe Edinson Cavani to Barcelona?

Barcelona give Atletico Madrid a good laugh

Barcelona have reportedly asked Atletico Madrid if Joao Felix is available to pick up on loan. That must have brought about some giggles from the Rojiblancos - what kind of crazy club would give away top talent to their rivals? Well, Barcelona for starters - twice. Once with Luis Suarez and secondly with Lionel Messi.

Wolves, have realized with some panic that their quota of Portuguese players has dipped to below double figures and are looking at snatching Renato Sanches from Lille.