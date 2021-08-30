Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped a heavy hint that Cristiano Ronaldo would be thrust straight into the starting line-up when he declared: "He's not been signed to sit on the bench".

Speaking for the first time since United and Juventus reached an agreement to sign the 36-year-old, Solskjaer revealed that some paperwork still needed to be signed before the deal was complete.

United won 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to go third in the Premier League.

Ronaldo could make his debut after the international break when United meet Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11th September.