Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Real Madrid's defense returns but a struggle for goals continues in a tough away trip to Granada

If there's a reason why Real Madrid fans might be feeling a little tense and queasy ahead of another huge test in the LaLiga title race, it's because Madrid is not accustomed to being in this position of late.

In fact, Real Madrid has only won LaLiga once in seven years, the same number of times as Atletico Madrid. In fact, that poor record extends even further in the face of Barcelona's dominance with just two league title victories over 11 seasons.

However, a chance to improve that record is very much in Real Madrid's hands. Quite simply, two wins from Madrid's remaining three games in LaLiga would do it, no matter what a stumbling Barcelona do. That's two victories against either Granada, Villarreal and Leganes.

That challenge begins on Monday with a trip to Granada, a side that has been very much in form of late having picked up seven points from nine. Better form than Real Madrid stylistically speaking with the league leaders having scored just the single goal from open play in the past three matches.

Then again, Real Madrid has won eight in a row, which is why Coach Zizou is not interested in criticisms of the team's playing style. "It doesn't bother me or surprise me, it's always the same debate."

The good news for Zinedine Zidane is that VAR is fully fit having assisted in all four of the team's last goals. Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal return to the squad after suspension, but Marcelo remains an absentee through injury.

Even Gareth Bale makes the trip despite pretending to fall asleep during Real Madrid's last win against Alaves, after finding out that he was not going to be seeing any action in the game.

Coverage of Granada vs. Real Madrid gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 3:30PM ET.

But you can get nicely warmed up for the game by tuning into the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET on our beIN SPORTS XTRA channel and Facebook Live.

LaLiga serves up major battles at bottom and top of table

Even before Real Madrid gets underway at Granada, there is some major footballing lobster to be boiled in the finale to LaLiga on beIN SPORTS.

Fourth-from-bottom Alaves has a chance to go six-points clear of the relegation zone with two matches left, if it can defeat visiting Getafe. The pothole in the road of that mission is that Alaves has lost six matches in a row, scoring just a single goal along the way.

What's more, sixth-placed Getafe is very much in the hunt for a Europa League spot next season. Coverage of that match gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 1PM ET.

Granada CF - Real Madrid and other great matches today on beIN SPORTS! 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VwJXgpRGR9 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 13, 2020

Also starting off at 1PM ET on our beIN SPORTS sister channel, it's Villarreal hosting Real Sociedad in an all-European places battle.

A win for the fifth-placed Yellow Submarine should be enough to secure a Europa League spot next season. For a fading, Real Sociedad, the match is a last chance to stay in the hunt for a top-six finish.

The Turkish Super Lig title race could be wrapped up today. If Trabzonspor fails to win and Istanbul Basksehir defeats Konyaspor, then the title goes to Basaksehir for the first time in the club's history.

Catch all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 2PM ET.

Manchester City wins appeal against two-year European ban

Manchester City may have lost the English Premier League title by some margin to Liverpool, however, Monday is still going to be party time at the Etihad, due to a legal judgement from Switzerland.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned a two-year ban on involvement on European competition imposed by UEFA - ostensibly an exile from the Champions League and the riches that it doth bring.

The ban had been imposed in February for what UEFA called serious breaches in Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, designed to prevent economic doping and underhand accounting tricks.

The legal victory ostensibly brings an end to a period of uncertainty for the club over the future of a number of players such as Kevin de Bruyne, and even the coach, Pep Guardiola. The decision also calls into the question the viable future of UEFA's FFP policy.

Washington Redskins set to announce change in franchise name

Monday morning is set to see the Washington Redskins giving into decades of pressure and announcing that the franchise will officially be changing its name.

The team has bowed to the pressure of its sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsico and Nike. The new name is not expected to be revealed just yet.