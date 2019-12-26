Mailbag Podcast: Who Won The Decade: Real Madrid or Barcelona?

This time ten years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had only netted 13 of the 450 goals he would eventually score as a Real Madrid player, while Pep Guardiola's Barcelona had just become the only team in history to win 'The Sextuple'. A lot has changed since then, but one thing remains the same: the rivalry between the two clubs is still as fierce as ever.

Ray Hudson, Phil Schoen, and Thomas Rongen look back over the 2010s to assess which side of the Clasico divide can claim to have dominated the decade.

Plus, sticking with the end-of-decade theme, a discussion about which clubs suffered the biggest falls from grace over the past 10 years, and which clubs ascended furthest up the world soccer pecking order over the same period.

