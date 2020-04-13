Sports Burst

by Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Croatian midfielders reveals plan to see out current contract to 2021 and return to Sevilla

Like the majority of us on this planet, Ivan Rakitic has had a chance to take stock of his reality, make some changes and maybe even have a stab at making bread, for some reason. Just wait until Sergio Ramos is presenting his misshapen ciabatta for all the world to see on Instagram. Ronaldo's buns are just around the corner.

One of those changes is firmly ruling himself out of any transfer story that has the sentence "in part exchange with Ivan Rakitic."

Those particular words were written all last summer in relation to the Neymar from PSG potential swap and the same is happening again at the moment - for want of anything else to write about - in regards to any move for Inter's Lautaro Martinez for Barcelona when the current season ends.

Monday's edition of Sport had written that Inter had rejected an initial offer for their Argentinian striker who is valued at $121 million which included Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic.

However, Rakitic himself pretty much ruled out that concept as well in an interview with Mundo Deportivo where he declared that he was not "a sack of potatoes to do whatever you want with."

Instead, Rakitic says that he plans to see out his contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2021 and is pining for a return to Sevilla, from whence he joined Barcelona in 2014. "I want to be somewhere I am wanted, respected and needed," said the Croatian midfielder who has made 21 league appearances so far this season for the Camp Nou club.

In other Barcelona news, the club managed to get through the entire weekend without losing any more directors after six resigned on mass on Friday in protest to the direction of club president, Josep Bartomeu. Good job!

Real Madrid's bold plans for a futuristic forward line

Real Madrid has been the center of fanciful transfer talk as well on Monday in relation to the team's forward line which could have Eden Hazard, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the front three from the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Marca is predicting that Real Madrid will be striking while the Haaland iron is hot this summer by paying off the Borussia Dortmund's release clause of $81 million. The Norwegian striker scored nine goals in ten appearances for the Bundesliga outfit after joining from RB Salzburg in January.

Kylian Mbappe would then be arriving in 2021 at a significantly reduced price as the striker would then be in the final year of his current PSG deal, which would see him free in 2022.

Speaking of transfers, some details of FIFA's plans to deal with the transfer market are leaking out and it seems to be that markets will open on an individual basis depending on the country and when their particular league ends and the new one begins.

Anyhoo - this is all fanciful for the moment with no sign of the LaLiga currently returning despite efforts of Real Sociedad who were planning to follow the Bundesliga blueprint of small groups at the club's training center from Tuesday, but have been forced to backtrack on the concept.