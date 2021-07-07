Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

PSG expects imminent arrival of Sergio Ramos to continue titanic transfer window

It's as if Neymar has a second-birthday today.

Scratch that, make it a second-birthday week. And that's saying something as the first birthday has, in the past, involved fancy Parisian parties and even the Eiffel Tower being lit up in his honor.

Neymar called for a Copa America final match-up against Lionel Messi and it shall come to pass on Saturday with Argentina squeaking through a semifinal penalty shoot-out against Colombia on Tuesday night.

PSG's Brazilian forward will fancy his chances of picking up another Copa America title with the final being a) on home soil and b) against a team that has not won the tournament since 1993 and tends to lose out in finals even if Gonzalo Higuain is not on the pitch.

The PSG forward will then be contemplating some new playmates once he heads off on vacation while Messi continues his club soccer exile. Moroccan fullback, Achraf Hakimi, signed from Inter Milan on Tuesday on a five-year deal, straight from winning the Serie A title.

But the really big deal is set to happen today with Sergio Ramos joining as a free agent, having spent the past 16 years with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League four times and five LaLiga titles. Not to mention a World Cup and two European Championships.

Once Italy wins Euro 2020 through a penalty shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to sign on as a free agent. And let's not forget Gini Wijnaldum who was first on board this summer, joining from Liverpool where he won a Premier League and Champions League title.

Of course, all this gives Mauricio Pochettino quite the challenge. That's an awful lot of big players and big egos to manage in the locker room. And that's an awful lot of pressure, with very few excuses not to win back the Ligue 1 crown and finally clinch the Champions League title.

Great Danes look for England upset

As suggested just there, today's England vs. Denmark semifinal at Wembley Stadium, London, appears merely to be a procedural afterthought. Italy's penalty shoot-out victory looks as inevitable as the tides. However, both sides will feel that momentum and destiny are in their hands on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the host country, England tends to be the bridesmaid on the big occasions, having lost in the semifinal of World Cup 2018 and way back in 1996 in the semifinal of the European Championships when German overcame them on penalties.

Denmark have had quite the ride though. It all began with the awful scenes of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch. The Danes nearly went out of the tournament at the group stages but have hung tough against Wales and the Czech Republic in the knockout stages.

It's hard for neutrals to particularly warm to either Italy or England so Denmark is the definite people's favorite after what the team has both been through and overcome.

Suns rise in first NBA finals playoff game

The season just gets better and better for the Phoenix Suns. The NBA side had not made the playoff finals since 1993 and yet prevailed in Game 1 on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 118-105 victory.

Chris Paul delivered 32 points and made nine assists in his first ever appearance in the NBA playoff finals.

Sha'Carri Richardson officially out of the Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson's dream of competing in the Olympics has ended after the sprinter was not named in the squad for the 4x100m relay. A one-month suspension for testing positive for marijuana saw Richardson being unavailable for the individual 100 meters, but with the suspension lifted in time for the relay event.

The US Track and Field Association said in a statement that it was "incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances"