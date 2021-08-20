Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

No Messi, or Neymar but Italian stallions and South American stars are set to star today at Brest

Mauricio Pochettino is definitely messing with the world. A day after teasing the possibility of Lionel Messi making his debut against Brest today, to provoke all kinds of HR warning letters being sent to headline writers. there is no sign of the Argentinean on the matchday squad or that of Neymar.

Instead, another Argentinean newly-crowned Copa America winner is back in business with Angel di Maria set to make his first appearance of the season. Di Maria is not the only continental champion returning for PSG. Marco Verratti can expect to slot into the team's midfield. However, the very giant figure of Gianluigi Donnarumma looms over Friday's match.

The Milan import makes his first squad and when asked whether he would start in the team ahead of Keylor Navas, the response from Poch unlocked the Donnarumma rumor room. "We are happy with his integration. He won the Euros and was voted the best player of the competition," said the PSG coach on Thursday, "If he’s in the group, that means he can play."

It certainly might be an option along with Marquinhos returning to the back four as PSG has played the three teams in the relegation zone - Lille, Strasbourg, and Troyes - and conceded four goals in those matches.

Find out if Keylor Navas will be on the bench by catching Brest vs. PSG today live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30 AM PT.

Odegaard leaves club he never really played for

After being shunted around Europe and having Real Madrid all with the he-loves-me, he-loves-me not indecision, Martin Odegaard has finally found a new club. Permanently.

However, it isn't Real Madrid. There's Nor-Way back there. The midfielder is officially leaving the team he joined in 2015 and settling in with Arsenal, where he spent half of last season on loan. The deal has been struck for around $40 million, a fee that Real Madrid could not a-fjord to turn down. The footballer made just three starts in LaLiga for Real Madrid in over six years.

Lyon bring in reinforcements

Lyon have had quite the week of locker room turmoil but have recruited a European Championship winner with Italian defender, Emerson Palmieri, joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Lyon will be taking on surprise early pace-setters in Ligue 1, Clermont Foot, live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday at 6:50AM ET / 3:50AM PT.

Barcelona break up Brazilian party

Barcelona had to go and ruin all the fun in the end. That's Barcelona of Ecuador. The Copa Libertadores semifinals were settling in to be an all-Brazilian affair with Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro all grabbing three spots. Fluminense were in action against Barcelona SC on Thursday night looking to set up a tingly-exciting Fla-Flu Rio derby but lost out on away goals after tying 3-3 with their Ecuadorian opponents.

Barcelona will now go on to play Flamengo with Palmeiras on a double date with Atletico Mineiro. Both matches will be exclusively on beIN SPORTS.