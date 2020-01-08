Sports Burst - PSG's 300 Million Dollar Baby January 8, 2020 20:24 25:26 min Gabby Amado and George D. Metellus discuss Kylian Mbappe's astronomical price tag, the rise of Sadio Mane and all the latest transfer gossip. PSG Sports Burst Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 0:49 min Icardi Scores PSG Opener Against ASSE 4:42 min Lyon Beat Brest to Reach Last Four 1:10 min Jean Lucas Seals Lyon's Passage to Semis 0:43 min Grandsir Narrows Brest's Deficit Against Lyon 25:26 min Sports Burst - PSG's 300 Million Dollar Baby 2:41 min Valverde: I Prefer Previous Supercopa Format 0:59 min Aouar Doubles Lyon's Lead Over Brest 1:01 min Dembele Fires Lyon Into Lead Over Brest 0:55 min Aulas: Dembele "Will Not Leave" Lyon In January 1:28 min Report: Chelsea Submit Bid For Metz Striker Diallo