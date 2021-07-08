Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

"The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning" says Sergio Ramos on PSG move

For 16 years, Sergio Ramos patrolled the backline for Real Madrid. And pretty much got stuck in everywhere else on the pitch whether the Spaniard was needed or not. That's an entire lifetime of watching soccer for an awful lot supporters. Although it's still two years less than how long NCIS has been on the air.

Imagine that.

However, after failing to come up with a contract extension with Real Madrid, it's time to get used to a new soccer reality after PSG announced today that Sergio Ramos has signed on with the Ligue 1 side for the next two seasons. "The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning," yelled Ramos on his social media.

It's pretty much a win-win for Sergio Ramos who gets the contract length he was not being offered at Real Madrid. He is also at a team that arguably has a better crack at the Champions League this season. That's especially the case if Raphael Varane follows Ramos out the Bernabeu exit door and goes to Manchester United.

However, there will be doubts as to Ramos' fitness, after the player had to sit out much of the Real Madrid season and also the European Championships with injury. And Mauricio Pochettino will also have to be delicate in how he inserts a huge personality and ego that is used to being the boss into the PSG locker room.

Sergio Ramos joins a summer of transfers that sees PSG moving their recruitment up a level having already brought in Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, signed Achraf Hakimi and is expected to announce the arrival of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the European Championships are over. This is on top of Neymar signing a new contract until 2025.

The other big question is whether this will convince Kylian Mbappe that PSG is the place to be. The brooding French striker has been going through quite the period of 'reflection' for the past year on a contract that expires next summer and will need to decide to stay put or go where he thinks the grass might be greener.

Olympics to take place under new state of emergency

Bad news for the Tokyo Olympics today with authorities in Japan declaring a new health state of emergency for the capital city. The new phase begins on Monday and continues through to August 22nd meaning that the Games will be taking place under emergency conditions as authorities try to control an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Games are set to begin on July 23rd.

This move throws into doubt plans from the Olympics organizers to have spectators in the venues meaning that much of the Games could be taking place with no supporters watching on.

Stanley Cup faces future at bottom of Tampa Bay

Let's see if the Tampa Bay Lightning can go one better than Tom Brady at the Bucs. A few months after the NFL side celebrated winning the Super Bowl trophy by flinging it from one boat to another during a drunken victory parade, Sports Burst is expecting the same from the NHL champions.

Cue the champagne!!!!!!!!!! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/Oz4r6wH2b3 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021

The Ice Kingdom of Tampa sealed a a 4-1 series win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night to see the Stanley Cup being retained by the Florida franchise. "Pretty F'ing special," declared Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. The person both throwing and catching the Stanley Cup will also need to be "pretty F'ing special" as well considering it is nearly three feet tall and weights 34.5 pounds.