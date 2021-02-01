By Tim Stannard

Neymar declares future to PSG for mysterious reasons on same day as Messi's contact leak puts his Barca future in doubt

Out of all the madcap maneuverings coming out of Barcelona of late, Sports Burst certainly didn't expect the latest. But it is more than grateful for the drama.

At the same time as Lionel Messi was scoring his 650th career goal for Barca in a 2-1 REVENGE! win over Athletic Club - to lift Barca over Real Madrid in the standings - Messi's people were scrambling to find out who leaked the details of their client's current contract, a deal is costing Barcelona $673m for salary and various bonuses - some potential and some real.

The theory is that this leak is not coincidental, coming out a few days after the club reported a total debt of $1.5 billion, and a significant chunk of that due at the end of the season, which is when Messi's current half a billion dollar deal expires.

As our Jamie Easton reports, there are three established suspect groups who knew the details of the contract for Messi's sleuths to investigate - themselves, LaLiga and Barcelona. The latter is the prime suspect at the moment with the theory that the club wanted to financially shame and blame Messi for the institution's economic woes.

However, Sports Burst will also note with interest, that Neymar seemed remarkably cheerful on Sunday evening despite PSG losing 3-2 to Lorient and seeing Lille and Lyon go above them in the Ligue 1 standings.

"Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good," said Neymar suddenly declaring his future for PSG at a day of enormous disruption for his old club, which merely adds more fuel to the fire that Messi will be heading to the French capital.

As Sherlock Holmes once theorized - "when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth?”

The Sports Burst live show will be digging into this one with Hope Solo at 12PM ET our beIN SPORTS Facebook page and XTRA channel.

Atletico with a week to sit on cushion at the top of LaLiga

Circling back to LaLiga and aside from the Messi Mole, Atletico Madrid took another huge step in the battle for the league title with an uncharacteristically crazy win over Cadiz and a more than characteristic loss for Real Madrid over opponents, Levante, they should be beating.

Those results - and Barca's victory - sees Atletico Madrid with a ten-point lead over both teams with a match in hand. Naturally, Diego Simeone, was declaring that the league title race was over and it was time to break out the cigars. Well. Not really. It was all about taking it each game at a time.

Monday Night Soccer from 9:30PM ET will do a deep dive into the weekend's best action across beIN SPORTS. And there was a lot of it.

Atletico now has a whole week to rest up with Atletico Madrid not returning to action until next Monday.

This Monday in LaLiga has Barcelona's next league opponents, Betis, hosting Osasuna and looking to continue a very hand run of form. Betis vs. Osasuna is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET.

Yedlin could be on the way to Galatasaray

It's transfer deadline day in the European market which is normally fairly exciting. But not this year with most clubs without a penny to spend and loan deals to be the dominant theme. The latest window closes around late afternoon, early evening US time, depending on time zones, etc.

Cenk Tosun has gone back to Besiktas on loan from Everton, after failing to make it at the Premier League club in a two-year spell in England. The arrival of the Turkish striker might trigger Canadian international Cyle Larin joining up with struggling Ligue 1 side, Saint Etienne, today.

There could be another North American moving to Turkey to take Larin's place, though with DeAndre Yedlin poised to leave Newcastle United to go to Galatasaray.

Valencia have picked up forward, Patrick Cutrone, from Wolves, with the striker coming until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool might be trying to pick up a defender with a bit of injury crisis at the back at Anfield. "Look, I don't know. But we will try," said Jurgen Klopp on a possible move today.

Stay tuned to beIN SPORTS.com for all the latest deals.