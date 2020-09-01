Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Messi stays in stasis as Ivan Rakitic leaves and Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez edge towards Camp Nou exit door

Tuesday sees Lionel Messi's general place in the world exactly where it was on Monday - legally still a Barcelona player but physically and mentally elsewhere.

That 'elsewhere' continues to be Manchester City. However, worrying news for the Messi camp has emerged on Tuesday morning from Mundo Deportivo. The sports paper reports that if there is any kind of transfer fee required for Messi, then City will not be able to pay it.

The EPL club has had way too many close calls of late of the Financial Fair Play variety. Pep Guardiola may not be answering any calls from Messi for a wee while until the footballer is completely clear of his Camp Nou contract.

However, there is set to be some Camp Nou activity over the next few days with departing Barcelona players. Ivan Rakitic has secured a return move to Sevilla, the club where the Croatian began his LaLiga career.

Arturo Vidal has reportedly agreed personal terms with Inter Milan while Gazzetta dello Sport is claiming that Juventus is on the hunt for Luis Suarez. Having just ditched an injury-prone, 32-year-old Argentinean striker in the form of Gonzalo Higuain, the Old Lady is on the hunt for more old men and an injury-prone, 33-year-old Uruguayan striker.

Real Madrid set to finally say adios to James Rodriguez as PSG eye Depay

There is considerably much smoother sailing over at Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos is expected to be sent on loan to Arsenal for a second year while Coach Zizou is set to have one less frown on his French brow with James Rodriguez on the brink of fundamentally disappearing forever by joining Everton. Remember Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina? Exactly.

An interesting story from France Football reports that PSG are poking around the possibility of signing up Memphis Depay from Lyon.

The Dutch forward is up for sale - Lyon's Sporting Director has confirmed it himself - and PSG is looking for competition for Mauro Icardi up front in the number nine position. Depay beginning the Ligue 1 campaign with a hat-trick certainly helps his case.

Serena Williams set for US Open start

Elsewhere in the wide, wide, world of sport and Day 1 of a supporter-less US Open was completed on Monday.

While a struggling Naomi Osaka made it through her first round match, the rising star of Coco Gauff suffered disappointment with a defeat to 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova. Serena Williams begins her campaign for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam victory on Tuesday against fellow American, Kristie Ahn.

Novak Djokovic breezed through his first round match on Monday.

In the NBA's Orlando Bubble, the round 1 series between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will come to a conclusion in the final match with the two teams tied at 3-3.