Sports Burst

Injuries to Mbappe and Icardi could see a jet-setting Messi making home debut against Clermont Foot

For those wanting to enjoy a Brazil vs. Argentina classic soccer clash on Sunday, the farcical denouement of the World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo was not ideal. While FIFA works out what the heck happened and what the heck it's going to do next with the match, the butterfly effect on an injury-hit PSG could be fortuitous.

Previously, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Neymar were set to be playing three grueling World Cup qualifiers for Argentina and Brazil respectively, in the space of a week. At least now, it's only two. The last of those will be this Thursday night, mere hours before PSG return to action in Ligue 1 at home to Clermont Foot on Saturday morning US time.

With the South American members of the squad not returning to Paris until Friday afternoon, the expectation was that they would be rested for Ligue 1 ahead of a Champions League clash on Wednesday. Not anymore.

PSG have hit a bit of an injury crisis up front already. Mauro Icardi was already sidelined with a shoulder problem. Kylian Mbappe has left the struggling France camp due to a calf injury. If Messi, Neymar and Angel di Maria were rested, that would leave a very scratch forward line indeed on Saturday.

To this end, Messi and Neymar only playing the two matches due to the debacle in Brazil might help in what could be a very busy period for both players with two games within a 37 hour period on two continents.

Catch PSG vs. Clermont Foot live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 10:50 am ET / 7:50 am PT.

LaLiga cancels matches due to South American matches

Those late finishing matches in South America on Thursday night (Friday morning in Europe) have also had a direct impact on LaLiga with two matches previously scheduled for Saturday being postponed all of a sudden.

Sevilla v Barcelona and Villarreal v Alaves have been called off by Spain's soccer authorities due to the impacts of missing players for Sevilla and Villarreal in particular.

It's as-you-were in Ligue 1 though with Lorient and Lille getting the new round underway on Friday live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50 pm ET / 11:50 am PT.

Laporta admits pain of seeing Messi at PSG

And finally, the perfect combination of the Lionel Messi and Barcelona stories with Joan Laporta telling AS that he had watched the PSG debut of his former player, but did not find it an enjoyable experience.

"I saw his debut with PSG and I didn’t like it, it was a strange situation, weird," admitted the Barcelona president, "I haven’t spoken to him since he left. The story has to continue."