By Tim Stannard

Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez on brink of moves to Inter and Juventus as Messi experiences new regime under Sargent Koeman

Sports Burst imagines that Barcelona's rather overworked social media team was hunting for a shot of Lionel Messi on the training pitch with the broadest of grins today. Good luck with that.

After two solo sessions, the Argentinean was back with the rest of his dwindling number of teammates, and a shot of a contented Messi would have been perfect.

So far, though, the best one published shows the rebellious GOAT grimacing in mid-jog, becoming accustomed to the tougher training regime implemented by the new Dutch coach who has reportedly been named 'Sargent Koeman' due to the new length and intensity of the club's training sessions.

Two players in attendance for Wednesday's training session but not too concerned about impressing the new boss were Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez. The 33-year-old Chilean midfielder is expected to be announced as Inter Milan's latest golden oldie (Alexis Sanchez - 31, Borja Valero - 36, Diego Godin - 34, Ashley Young - 35, Aleksandar Kolarov - 34).

Luis Suarez is still hanging over the Med in between the Camp Nou and Turin, where the Uruguayan is expected to sign for Juventus and annoy Cristiano Ronaldo by asking his new teammates to play a bit more like Messi.

The talk of players coming into the Camp Nou has moved from Memphis Depay to Manchester City's Spanish center-back, Eric Garcia.

The 19-year-old came from Barcelona's academy but is looking to return just one year short of his contract expiring with City in 2021. Barca has reportedly offered $17 million for the stopper, but City is holding out for $10m more.

While Barcelona will be joining the LaLiga party a little later, the action in the 2020-21 LaLiga season gets underway on Friday on beIN SPORTS Espanol at 2:50PM ET as Granada hosts Athletic Club.

Jese set for shock return for PSG's Ligue 1 opener?

Remember Jese Rodriguez? Ex-Real Madrid player? Ended up at Stoke City for a while? No?

Made reggaeton records? There you go.

Well, Jese might become the center of attention once again by turning out for PSG in the club's Ligue 1 opener against Lens on Thursday.

Segunda Sesión personal para completar el día, un paso más en mi preparación 💪🏽😃 pic.twitter.com/UmMCFRgJ6o — JeseRodriguez10 (@JeseRodriguez10) September 5, 2020

Yes, Jese is still a PSG player and is expected to be called into action due to a number of expected absentees from the Parisian squad that Thomas Tuchel will be announcing on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe is already confirmed missing having tested positive for COVID-19 while on France international duty. Mbappe will now be serving a 14-day period of quarantine.

A number of other players are expected to be missing from PSG's squad for Lens including Neymar and Mauro Icardi, meaning that the forward line will be a little makeshift to say the least.

"It's still PSG," said Lens coach Franck Haise ahead of the match, downplaying the idea of Jese as PSG's fearsome forward being a weakness. Lens vs. PSG will be live, live, live on beIN SPORTS on Thursday from 2:50PM ET.

Lyon taking on Bordeaux will complete a Champions League-themed double-header on Friday. And there is talk that OL is looking to bring home a former player for a couple of years - a footballer that is currently at Real Madrid.

“It is our dream for Karim (Benzema) to finish up with us," announced Lyon's sporting director, Juninho.

Serena continues Grand Slam challenge as LeBron sets record

If Serena Williams is ever going to grab that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title then the 2020 US Open is the place to get it done.

Due to no-shows and upsets, Williams is the top seed left in the women's bracket heading into today's quarterfinal clash against the unranked Bulgarian, Tsvetana Pironokova and will avoid Naomi Osaka in the semifinals should she prevail.

There is no crowd in the stands to act as a distraction, so the main danger at the moment is pulling a Djokovic and bonking a line judge with a ball.

105 wins in New York. 6 #USOpen titles. 1 @serenawilliams.



Coming up later today... pic.twitter.com/UjmdzBqJbj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

Another piece of clinching action potentially taking place in the US of A on Wednesday is the Boston Celtics moving into the NBA Eastern Conference finals with a win against the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday saw the Miami Heat taking the other spot for the first time since 2014, while LeBron James - who guided the Heat in that run back in the day - saw King James set a new NBA record of 162 play-off victories with the Lakers defeating the Houston Rockets to take a 2-1 lead in the series.