Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Barca on brink of announcing Ronald Koeman as third coach of the year after Quique Setien is sent back to cow-gazing

Just a fortnight after confidently declaring that "Setien is our coach," beleaguered Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu made it quite clear that "Setien is not our coach" by firing the Spaniard on Monday.

It was one of three key decisions made by the club's big cheeses in response to Barca falling 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The second was not taking the honorable route in response to making horrendous decision after horrendous decision and resigning. New presidential elections will not take place until March 2021.

The last was to call up a coach who rejected a Barca job offer back in January. And that's why Barcelona's chief executive, Oscar Grau, is currently in Amsterdam to agree terms with Ronald Koeman on a two-year deal and extricate the former Southampton manager from his current job running the Netherlands national team.

According to the medium of Twitter - the height of intellectual debate in modern society - Ronald Koeman is not exactly a popular choice with Barcelona fans.

Is @RonaldKoeman the right choice to take over as #Barcelona coach? ⤵ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 17, 2020

In a beIN SPORTS poll, roughly 60% of those who voted declared that the Dutchman was the wrong choice for the position.

And that's with good reason. While Koeman has a deserved outstanding reputation as a player for Barcelona winning four LaLiga titles and a European Cup as part of the mythical Dream Team, his success as a coach is limited in the past 15 years.

Indeed, Koeman's last title success for a club was back in 2008 and a Copa del Rey victory with Valencia, a club from which he was sacked having ended up being taken to court by senior players.

Koeman's must recent club role was with Everton - where he was sacked in 2017 after putting the team in relegation trouble.

On the big career whiteboard of life, Ronald Koeman ticks a few boxes for Barcelona - Dutch tradition, former player, available. But there's an awful lot missing from the resume of Barcelona's third coach of the year.

The Sports Burst live show will bring you all the latest from the Barcelona camp at 12PM ET. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel.

Neymar needs to fulfill PSG promises in Leipzig clash

An enterprising Barcelona fan in the future with billions to spend on a time machine would go back to the moment Neymar decided to leave the club - the source of all the current troubles - and persuade the Brazilian to do otherwise.

If that were to happen then Neymar would not be at PSG and would not be in the position he intended - being the main man at the club with the chance of bringing home a first Champions League title for the French side.

While Kylian Mbappe is set to start today's semifinal clash against RB Leipzig, a troublesome ankle means that actual star player of the team is not guaranteed to be 100%. That's where Neymar needs to step in and take PSG through a very winnable clash against a Bundesliga team that will be as surprised as anyone else to be in the Champions League final four.

The Brazilian certainly has the backing of Thomas Tuchel - "he leads by his quality, his hunger on the field, his fighting spirit. He likes to fight on the field."

Should PSG prevail against Leipzig then either another Bundesliga club or a historical rival await in the final with Bayern Munich taking on Lyon on Wednesday.

Ligue 1 season-opener called off as COVID-19 hits Marseille

PSG and Lyon were both set to be missing from the upcoming Ligue 1 season-opening weekend - both for very positive reasons. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for another giant of French soccer, Marseille.

Marseille was set to kick off the 2020-21 campaign on Friday - all exclusively on beIN SPORTS - but the club's game against Saint Etienne has been postponed due to four positive tests for COVID-19 in the Marseille camp.