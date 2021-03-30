Sports Burst

Kun Aguero could be new Messi at Barcelona should Messi become the new Aguero at Manchester City

While Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are still dithering one way or the another, Sergio Aguero is firmly off the fence in terms of his future. The Argentinean ace is up for grabs this summer. For free.

On Monday, Aguero announced that he would be leaving Manchester City in the summer at end of his current contract, after a 10-year spell in the Premier League. In that time Kun has picked up four league titles - it will probably be five in the upcoming weeks - but to date did not manage to win the Champions League with City.

Tuesday now sees the possible destinations for the 32-year-old being poured over. Barcelona and PSG are the current hot favorites although the eventual life choice of Lionel Messi is set to play a big role in whatever path Aguero may take. Should Messi decide to stay at Barcelona, then Aguero could well be off to PSG, either to replace one of the current forward line or supplement it.

However, should Messi leave Barcelona - for Manchester City to replace Aguero or PSG - then a slot for an early-thirties Argentinean forward would neatly open up at the Camp Nou.

Reunion in LaLiga next season? 😏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/PZa2kBcjd1 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 29, 2021

However, there is a but.

Although the former Atletico Madrid man still has some goalscoring tricks in his boots, injuries have been a problem of late with the City striker only managing four EPL starts this season and just one goal. Wherever the forward goes, Aguero would become a fairly expensive, and not 100% reliably fit back-up bench-warmer.

The new Eden Hazard perhaps?

Final spots up for grabs at AFCON 2021

Another forward whose future always seems to be up in the air is Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian striker was talking to Marca about Liverpool's upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid and gave a committal, 'you never know' vibe at the possibility of one day playing in Spain.

Salah was in fine form on beIN SPORTS on Monday, scoring two goals in Egypt's 4-0 win over Comoros to top their AFCON qualifying group. Tuesday is the final day for five teams to grab the final places available for the AFCON finals in Cameroon in January 2022.

Ethiopia are up first against Ivory Coast at 9AM ET on (our completely free of charge channel) beIN XTRA and need a win to guarantee finishing second in the group and reaching the finals. Then, it's Burundi's turn to go through the wringer with the team needing to both beat Morocco and hope Mauritania drop points to the Central African Republic. Morocco vs. Burundi is live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET.