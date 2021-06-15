Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

David De Gea flashbacks for Keylor Navas as PSG look to poach Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfer

Six years ago, poor Keylor Navas was pretty much driven to the airport by Real Madrid, and dumped outside the terminal with a one-way ticket to Manchester United. Coming in the opposite direction like a spy-swap across Checkpoint Charlie in 1965 was David De Gea. Except, something went wrong - a faulty fax machine is to blame in the origin myth - and the two goalkeepers remained in place.

Keylor Navas went on to win three Champions League trophies in a row for Real Madrid. David De Gea didn't.

The PSG goalkeeper is starting to feel unloved and unwanted once again.

The Gianluigi Donnarumma Rumor Room is in full effect and has the 22-year-old former wunderkind of the goalkeeping world joining PSG once his contract with Milan expires at the end of June. The Costa Rican could quite comfortably have taken this in his stride and prepared to publicly welcome the Italian rival and then completely blank him in private.

Except, perhaps stung by flashbacks of the Real Madrid rejection nearly six-years-ago, Keylor Navas has gone immediately to DEFCON 1 - the enigmatic post on social media.

This goalkeeper isn't messing about.

"Gift your absence to those who do not value your presence," was the artistically-posted message from the PSG man, the chosen missive after flicking through a website of stinging rebukes before selecting this one.

Navas' own rumor room has been officially opened and one possible destination is...Manchester United. As long as David De Gea takes his own leave, six years later.

Mbappe gives official approval of Wijnaldum signing

Navas doesn't seem to be too happy with one soon-to-be incoming transfer, but Kylian Mbappe is feeling perky about the arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum. "He is really a very good player," beamed Mbappe, "I am very happy that he is coming. It was a nice opportunity that the club seized upon, they have worked very well."

That's a good sign under the notion of keeping superstar players happy with their lot by packing players around them that they approve of.

Which brings us to Mbappe's other life with France, Olivier Giroud and a situation where neither player approve of each other's existence in the team. France are in action against Germany in Euro 2020 and it will be the test if Didier Deschamp's 'nothing to see here' claim in regards to Giroud's public complaint that other players in the side (Mbappe) are mean to him by not passing the ball.

The problem may not surface for a while in the match though, with Giroud set to start from the bench due to the return of Benzema The Usurper who once compared the Chelsea striker to the soccer equivalent of a go-kart. Giroud just can't get a break.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for free kick frenzy

One more thing to look out for in Euro 2020 today is Cristiano Ronaldo hammering numerous free kicks over the bar against Hungary, after demanding that he takes every single one, no matter the distance from the opposition goal. To be fair, that's not too far away from the norm anyway.

The reason for a possible spot kick mania for Ronaldo is Lionel Messi scoring a free kick for Argentina on Monday night in a 1-1 draw against Chile in Copa America. That strike puts Messi on 57 free kicks in his career, one more than Ronaldo.

Sports Burst predicts that this sleight won't be allowed to stand.