Sports Burst

Sergino Dest becomes first American to score a brace in LaLiga in a landmark match for Barcelona for the flying fullback

Sunday's 6-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad by Barcelona - a match that was supposed to be a banana skin of planetary proportions - produced another sterling two-goal display from Lionel Messi as he broke the record for all-time appearances for Barca. But the game also ended up as Sergino Dest's first landmark match for the Camp Nou club.

The fullback became only the third American to score in LaLiga and the first to grab two goals in one match. Dest, who is also part Dutch as well, has Ronald Koeman to thank for a standout display and his tactical tinkering which allows the former Ajax man to bomb forward a lot more.

"I have more space and I am more involved," beamed the American defender to Barca TV, "I am really comfortable, playing almost as a winger, and it's really easy for me to play in this team."

The victory gave Barcelona nine away wins in LaLiga in a row and kept the Camp Nou side within four points of Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings after three wins this weekend from the title-chasers helped by their signature players - Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

Sergino Dest himself is now off to Austria to play Jamaica in a friendly on Thursday before the USMNT takes on Northern Ireland on Sunday.

PSG await news on Mbappe's ankle after big win against Lyon

The good people of France face an anxious wait on Monday to see how the ankle of Kylian Mbappe is holding up. The French striker was another player enjoying a virtuoso performance for PSG in a 4-2 win over title rivals Lyon, but limped off in the second half.

Mbappe had also scored a brace in quite the theme of the weekend to make it 100 Ligue 1 goals for the 22-year-old in his career. Mauricio Pochettino explained that the French forward had twisted his ankle and came off "as a precaution" rather than being an injury of LeBron James proportions.

Mbappe remains a doubt for France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, then Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. After that, it's the small matter of Lille in Ligue 1 and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

No Ronaldo move for Real as Arsenal fall for Odegaard

It looks like two transfer decisions have already been made for Real Madrid this summer. The 'so, you're telling me there's a chance?' rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid - one that Coach Zizou seemed more than keen on - appears to have been given the no-no.

It is Juventus themselves doing the talking over the weekend with the club's chief football officer, Fabio Paratici, declaring that "we've decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us."

Whether Ronaldo will agree to that must be in the air after a rotten spell for Juve which sees a Last 16 elimination from the Champions League and a home defeat to Benevento on Sunday to leave the Old Lady ten points off the top of the Serie A standings.

Martin Odegaard might well have found a new home as well. The Norwegian midfielder was loaned out to Arsenal in the winter window and helped guide the Gunners from losing 3-0 to West Ham to clawing the EPL match back to 3-3 on Sunday.

Odegaard is certainly convincing Mikel Arteta more than Zinedine Zidane. "The way he steps on that pitch and always wants the ball, the way he commands the pressing," oozed the Arsenal coach, "he's been really influential."

With Odegaard's destiny apparently tied up, that just leaves the futures of the on loan pack of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Takefusa Kubo,, Brahim Diaz and Reinier along with a fair few others to sort out.