By Tim Stannard

A power move in LaLiga is possible against Huesca on Monday but Koeman senses a trap match at the Camp Nou

Roland Koeman seems a little spooked by today's LaLiga clash against Huesca. And with good reason.

Everything seems just a little bit too easy going into the game which gets underway at 4PM ET. Atletico Madrid dropped two points against Getafe to allow Barcelona to get within four points with a victory today. Barcelona are the most in-form side in LaLiga having gone without defeat in 16 matches.

What's more, Monday's opponents Huesca are rock bottom of the table with just the three wins from 26 LaLiga games this season. Despite the notable talents of Rafa Mir, Huesca is a team that is likely to return to the second division from whence it came last summer.

The biggest opponent to Barcelona today might be Barcelona suggests Koeman who has warned his team that "we can't fail any more."

"There are no easy games," warned Koeman kindly overlooking the existence of Valencia this season, "those from below fight not to be relegated and those from above, to qualify for Europe.

Lionel Messi might have an extra spring in his step as he is set to equal the all-time Barcelona appearances record currently held by Xavi Hernandez with a total of 767 games.

Barcelona vs. Huesca is live on beIN SPORTS today from 3:50PM ET and catch a full preview and prediction from the Sports Burst show live on beIN XTRA at 11AM ET.

Ronaldo pledges future to Juve after Madrid murmurings

Beep, beep, beep, reverse, reverse, reverse!

Cristiano Ronaldo's wasn't-happening-anyway move from Juventus to Real Madrid is back on the cooler. CR7 has declared that his footballing days to come will be with Juventus and Portugal noting that "the future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win."

The reason for this pledge was on the general agreement that Cristiano's hat-trick on Sunday against Cagliari in a Serie A game had seen the Portuguese poacher break Pele's record of career total goals by moving to 770.

While records dating back to the 1950s can be a little spotty, even the great Pele himself was happy to acknowledge the achievement by the media-shy maestro by writing that "life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having."

As for Ronaldo peering into the future and spying more trophies, it will have to be either the European Championships with Portugal or the Coppa Italia final being held in May against Atalanta with Juve currently ten points off Inter at the top of the Serie A standings.

Benzema and who else? Real Madrid face new Champions League challenge

Although Real Madrid might be eyeing either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in the near future rather than a late-thirties old-timer like CR7, it's an early thirties old-timer in the form of Karim Benzema that is currently keeping the team going at the moment.

Real Madrid are currently six points off Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings but it would have been 12 had Benzema not scored an equalizing goal in the Madrid Derby and then come through with two late strikes against Elche on Saturday to turn a 1-0 loss into a squeaked 2-1 win.

Benzema is back in business on Tuesday in another tense affair with a Champions League clash against Atalanta. While Madrid are 1-0 up from the Last 16, first leg game, Atalanta can expect to play considerably better than in the first-leg, so a goal or two from Benzema and another of Madrid's players who self-report as forwards would be timely.

Putting even more pressure on the Frenchman's shoulders is the latest injury setback concerning history's most fragile Galatico, Eden Hazard. A damaged hip flexor means the Belgium international, who just returned from a six-game absence on Saturday, is set for a fresh spell on the sidelines.

Atletico Madrid are in action on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, looking to overturn a 1-0 loss from their own first leg against Chelsea.