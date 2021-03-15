Real Madrid have confirmed a fresh injury setback for Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international, who suffered a muscle injury in early February, made his return to first-team action in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Elche, coming off the bench in the 75th minute.

Hazard has suffered a torrid time with injuries since moving to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in a €100 million (£88m/$120m) deal in the summer of 2019.

Los Blancos will be without the 30-year-old for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second leg meeting with Atalanta.

Real Madrid statement:

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed."