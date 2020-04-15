Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Swap deals continue after Griezmann - Lautaro with possible Coutinho - Kante offer

Well, aren't Barcelona the busy bees in the now month-long soccer shutdown aside from the highly entertaining institutional crisis. More on that in a moment.

The virtual signing of Lautaro Martinez appears to be a little bit closer according to Wednesday's edition of Sport, with the paper claiming that Inter's owners would sanction a move if the player put in a transfer request and the full $121 million recession clause is paid.

That means no swapsies.

There would reportedly be no deal were Barca to offer Antoine Griezmann - failed attempt to replace Neymar number three - as some kind of makeweight which was Tuesday's grand theory of transfer relativity.

However, a new front has opened up. As well as the eternal hunt to replace Neymar - and now Luis Suarez - the club is focussing on getting a player in to put a shift in the manner of Sergi Busquets, who will turn 32 this year.

That footballer is none other than Chelsea and France international N'Golo Kante, claims Mundo Deportivo. The grand plan for Barcelona would be to tempt Frank Lampard with Philippe Coutinho - failed attempt to replace Neymar number two - and currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

The flaw in that plan is the footballers are not exactly like-for-like, and Chelsea is fairly well stacked for footballers who drift around the box and occasionally look dangerous - Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount amongst many others.

Meanwhile, back in the boardroom and the real threat of legal action by Barcelona has seen former VP Emili Rousaud responding with some gusto.

Rousaud initially responded via statement to confirmation by Barcelona that lawyers would be sniffing into his allegations of financial impropriety at the club. Rousaud claimed that his accusations were "true and demonstrable."

Camavinga coach declares that player could be ready for Real Madrid

Meanwhile, over at Real Madrid, the coach of Ligue 1 club, Rennes, has been speaking about Eduardo Camavinga, the 17-year-old defensive midfielder who has been causing quite the stir in France this season and attracting the interests of Madrid.

Julien Stephan said that Camavinga "has all the qualities needed to play at a top club one day."

From a potential Madrid midfielder to one that is set to depart this summer - James Rodriguez. The Premier League looks increasingly likely to be a destination but with some relief to the Colombian, Everton will not be the destination. Instead, Manchester United is the current club linked with James, with super-agent Jorge Mendes trying to work out a $43 million deal with the Old Trafford club.

From a player coming to the city of Manchester to a player leaving it - Leroy Sane.

The Manchester City winger who has seen the past year all but lost due to a knee ligament injury looks set for a move to Bayern Munich. The German has just a year left on his deal with City and his agent, Damir Smoljan, says that Bayern is the number choice as "he believes he can win the Champions League there."

Could tennis players grab own balls in dystopian future for sport?

Ending on some bold plans for tennis to partner with the revelatory news from Monday that WWE is an essential service in Florida. Of course it is.

The president of the Italian tennis federation, Angelo Binaghi, has been floating ideas to keep the sport in line with social distancing but could cause shocking repercussions for years to come.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer would have to track down their own loose balls on the court and find their own towels at breaks due to proposals to minimize the amount of personnel needed court-side during games.

The umpire would remain, but it's worth going a little further and having the players call the games themselves. Now that would be worth watching.