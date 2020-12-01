Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Rojiblancos are official front runners in LaLiga title for the ages but face a tougher battle in Europe

It's the kind of suggestion that would get an icy stare from Diego Simeone in response. Probably something even stronger from the alpha-male, Argentinian man-in-black.

Were Atletico Madrid to lose against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, it might not necessarily be the worst thing in the world for the club. Heck, if the Rojiblancos could do it again next week at Salzburg in the final match day, even better.

Atletico Madrid are now officially the front runners in a LaLiga title race for the ages, one point off the top of the table, with two-matches in hand on Real Sociedad.

The gap over Barcelona is nine points, and it could ultimately be the same with Real Madrid should the upcoming Madrid Derby be won as well as a match in hand over their city rivals.

A nice clear midweek schedule free of any European soccer that is currently grinding the squads of rivals into dust could be a game-changer for Atletico. However, if there is one person in the world who would never harbor such Machiavellian thoughts for even a split second, it's Diego Simeone, whose side will no doubt go all out against the best team in Europe at the moment in the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Belgian doctor gives Real Madrid Hazard warning

Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday is not a must-win match in the usual sense. Madrid's position is reasonably strong in the group - second place with two matches to go.

However a victory in Kiev will secure qualification for the next round with a match to spare next week - a match where some fatigued big hitters could be rested ahead of the Madrid derby on December 12.

Because Madrid's situation is fairly stable in the group due to last week's win at Inter, much of the pre-match talk was over another injury to Eden Hazard. The Belgian is out for the next three weeks and Zinedine Zidane admitted that the player was very much down in the dumps. "We are going to help him to get better soon," promised the French coach.

Meanwhile the Belgian national team doctor has put the blame firmly in the hands of Real Madrid for Hazard's latest setback, saying that not enough care is being taken with the player. "I think he has gone past his limit, his body has been pushed too far," said Kris Van Crombrugge,

That sees Hazard missing today's match in Kiev as well as a humdinger against Sevilla on Saturday that is live on beIN SPORTS from 9:30AM ET to start a Super Saturday that sees Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona playing back to back to back.

River Plate and Flamengo face Copa Libertadores survival battles

Minutes after the end of the Champions League finishes some South American survival match-ups get underway in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday with both of last season's finalists facing elimination if matters go south in their Last 16, second-leg ties.

River Plate are at home to Athletico Paranaense from 5:05PM ET on beIN SPORTS Espanol in a tie that is precariously balanced at 1-1.

That's the same situation for Flamengo who host Argentina's Racing Club at 7:30PM ET with the same scoreline. That match is live on beIN SPORTS but check the listings for details of a whole host of games in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana across the beIN SPORTS network.

Lewis Hamiiton to miss end of F1 season after positive COVID-19 test

Time for a look into the Upside Down world and how the coronavirus still continues to throw sport into turmoil.

Reigning Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is likely to miss the final two races of the season having tested positive for COVID-19. His Mercedes team said he is suffering from mild symptoms.

Newcastle United has closed its training ground until at least Wednesday after an outbreak at the club forced the entire first-team squad to self-isolate. The Magpies are due to face Aston Villa on Friday but that match has been thrown into doubt.

Finally, this season's addition of the Coupe de France has been thrown into doubt due to an inability to play the early rounds of the competition which involves amateur clubs. Those are the teams that are still unable to train and play due to France's coronavirus restrictions.