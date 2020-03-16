Sports Burst - What's Next?

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

UEFA to consider postponing European Championships to allow domestic leagues to continue in post COVID-19 world

If last week was focussed on sport assessing the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak - still feels very dystopian sci-fi novel-writing that - and putting sporting activity on hold, then this week will be about working out what to do next.

One of the hangers-on of soccer gave up the ghost on Sunday with Liga MX declaring a suspension until further notice.

In a move that really will send everyone heading for the hills, the English Premier League then canceled its inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony which was planned for Thursday.

European soccer will begin its 'what's next?' planning at a very virtual gathering of the members of UEFA on Tuesday. One of the options under discussion will be moving the European Championships, scheduled for June, to the summer of 2021.

This would allow time for the various domestic leagues to finish. There is even a story floating about that the tournament could be held from November to December instead.

The 2019-2020 Champions League could well be completed in the style of a short tournament at a neutral venue although the competition still has four matches from the Last-16 round to complete.

NBA considers June restart as NFL adds more games to season

ESPN is reporting that the NBA has also begun planning for the future and a variety of scenarios for a restart. Or not.

One possible date to begin again is mid-June - a best-case scenario - and continuing the league behind closed doors. Franchise owners have been told to plan for every eventuality.

The NFL has opted to go in the opposite direction of canceling and shortening seasons by adding matches. A new deal agreed with the league's players on Sunday sees the NFL season being expanded from 16 to 17 games from 2021. 14 teams will take part in the playoffs, as opposed to the current 12.

There will also be significant raises in the wages for those players who are earning the minimum basic level of the NFL.

The new NFL season sort of gets underway on Monday. Agents with players whose contracts with their current teams end on Wednesday are able to talk to prospective new teams. And that means that we are going to have a lot of Tom Brady chat to keep the US of A going for the next few months.