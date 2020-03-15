Liga MX announced its season will be suspended "until further notice" following Sunday's game between Club America and Cruz Azul.

The Mexican top flight and the second-tier Ascenso MX were among the few remaining competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been almost 170,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and around 6,500 deaths.

Mexico has had only 43 cases, none of whom have died, but that number is growing.

Following discussions with the government, Liga MX agreed to pause after Clausura matchweek 10, which was due to conclude with third-placed America hosting second-placed Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca.

The suspension also applies to Ascenso MX and the women's Liga MX Femenil.

"The presidency of Liga MX will maintain close communication with the clubs, managers, players and members of our leagues to face any health contingency," a statement read.

"The measure announced today will continue until further notice, and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government."