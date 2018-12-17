Manchester United given PSG test in Last-16 Champions League draw

Well, Jose Mourinho's week just keeps on getting better.

After suffering a fairly humiliating rout by Liverpool on Sunday and the slings and arrows of blame and fury from anyone in the media world with the slightest connection to Manchester United, the Champions League Last 16 draw has paired the failing Red Devils against PSG.

Even a few weeks ago, this would have caused some consternation in the French camp but that whole "Mourinho knows how to get a result when he has to" ethos packed its bags and left some time ago. Then again, Mourinho may not even be around when the first of two-legged match-ups is played in mid-February.

Liverpool's balloon of happiness would have been deflated a little though after the current EPL leaders and last year's Champions League finalists were drawn against Bayern Munich, with the German outfit possibly getting their act together and being all with the Lederhosen-Power by spring.

Sports Burst expects noises of mild pleasure from the Real Madrid camp, with the three-in-a-row Champions League winners drawn against Ajax, while Barcelona should be feeling fairly happy with today's draw which puts the La Liga giants up against Lyon.

Juventus handed tough task at Atletico

Elsewhere, Manchester City edged ever closer to being able to crash and burn in the Champions League quarterfinals with a very doable Last 16 clash against a Schalke side struggling at the wrong end of the Bundesliga table.

The 'attack, attack, attack!' clash looks set to between Tottenham Hotspur - currently being very un-Spurs-like in the Premier League - and Bundesliga table-toppers Borussia Dortmund. To balance the dimensions, the 'defend, defend, defend!' affair is almost certainly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, a clash that Max Allegri will not enjoy one bit considering how much money was spent on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver the Champions League trophy to Turin.

The 'meh' shoulder-shrug encounter will unfairly become Roma against Porto.

Saying 'Tata' to Mexico managerial doubts

Today could be the day. Exciting!

It's the day that Mexico surprises absolutely no-one with the announcement that Tata Martino will become the country's new head coach in a contract that could theoretically last until Qatar 2022, should the Argentinean manage to last that long. Tata - or Gerardo as he is more formally known - certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Mexico's top job.

Tata has national team experience with Argentina and is accustomed to dealing with the insane media pressure that it entails, not to mention time at the helm of Barcelona which can be equally as madcap. The 56-year old is also hot property having taken over the freshly-franchised Atlanta United just two-years-ago and turned the club into MLS Cup Champions and a genuine sporting wonder story.

However, Martino will have to overcome one minor issue that dogged former boss, Juan Carlos Osorio during his three-year spell in charge - he's not Mexican. That will be harder to fix.

Barca looks to Christensen as Milan goes back to the past

Monday's TRANSFER TRACKER involves one of those footballers who falls into the "who, I'd completely forgotten he was there" zone - a murky memory wasteland recently occupied by Denis Suarez, Mesut Ozil and let's face it...Gareth Bale.

That player is Chelsea defender, Andreas Christensen. The once great Dane has fallen out of favor with Mauricio Sarri and a trip to Barcelona could be the move the footballer makes in January with the Catalan club unsure as to the injury-laden future of both Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

Milan's obsession with going back to the past in looking to the future continues. After apparently failing to coax King Zlatan out of his Hollywood mansion - probably with a fancy infinity pool - another former striker could be making a return from a far-off land. That forward is Alexandre Pato who is looking for a return from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, after nearly two years.

