Sports Burst





How the slow destruction of the planet through climate change could be great news for Canada at World Cup 2026

One of the unfortunate effects of climate change - aside from the eventual death and destruction of Planet Earth - is that it is becoming increasingly hard to play outdoors hockey in Canada. Rising temperatures are melting backyard rinks and making skating on ponds and lakes rather hazardous, due to a lack of ice.

But Planet Earth's - and humanity's - loss could be a big gain for Canadian soccer in the short term - perfect timing for the co-sharing of the World Cup in 2026. Less rinks means even more soccer pitches in a sport where Canadians are having quite the time of it.

Four Canadians could be winning league titles in Europe this season - hello, Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich - and three of them are in action in two season-defining games live on beIN SPORTS today.

Besiktas are currently front runners in the Turkish Super Lig holding a four-point lead over Fenerbahce with a game in hand. This is thanks in great part to the 15 goals of Cyle Larin and the midfield driving of the legendary Atiba Huthinson, who has been with Besiktas for eight seasons.

You can catch them both in action today as Besiktas host Ankaragucu on beIN SPORTS at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Lille can take one step nearer Ligue 1 title

This match is followed by another Canadian causing the mother of all upsets in France.

Lille are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a three-point lead over PSG. It's a lead that could be doubled on Friday should Lille defeat Montpellier live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

Although goals have come from all over the squad this season, 10 strikes from Jonathan David - including some gold-plated clinchers - have put Lille in with a very real chance of an incredible Ligue 1 title this season.

A victory for Lille would put PSG six points behind going into their Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne, that is for the early risers amongst us with a 7AM ET / 4AM PT kick-off time.

Despite the Ligue 1 title being under threat in the short term, the long term futures of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remain the hot topics at PSG. Both have deals expiring in 2022 and both are taking their sweet time in renewing them.

However, Mauricio Pochettino talking to Spanish radio on Thursday night says that "It's a priority for the club that they stay and we are not thinking of any other plan without these players."

Benzema more in that out, Ramos more out than in at Madrid

It's all about renewals in LaLiga as well. Real Madrid are in action on Sunday against Getafe from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT and it looks like Karim Benzema will be extending his current deal with Real Madrid to 2023.

It looks increasingly likely though that Sergio Ramos will not be there next season with an offer reportedly on the table for the Spanish stopper and the Madrid man telling Florentino Perez to go ahead and plan next season without him, if they want.

As for the small matter of Lionel Messi?

Former Barcelona goalkeeper and sporting director, Andoni Zubizarreta, has mused that "Messi has already more or less made the decision in his head" on whether to stay or not after this summer. What that decision is though, remains a mystery.

The past, present and future of the soccer weekend are all up for a grabs in another feisty edition of the Locker Room on beIN XTRA at 4PM ET / 1PM ET ahead of two more matches from the NISA Legends Cup including from 1904 FC, part-owned by Eden Hazard.