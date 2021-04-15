Associated Press

Table-topping Lille will try to inch closer towards the Ligue 1 title when they welcome Montpellier to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Friday.

"They're a good team who have had very positive results. With their last five games in Ligue 1 - I think they're on a sequence, if you include the (French) Cup, of 13 games unbeaten," head coach Christophe Galtier said.

"That reputation that they have acquired of being a defensive team - I think, on the contrary, they are an adventurous side with many offensive qualities. They are a team who score many goals with some very good creative players."

Montpellier remain in the hunt for a continental spot as they sit eighth in the table - six points below fifth-placed Lens - and the 52 goals they have chalked up is the most out of any team outside of the title-chasing quartet.

The reverse fixture just before Christmas ended in a 3-2 win for Lille, who have not lost to Montpellier at home since 2011.

With six matches left to play, coach Galtier's team could open up a six-point lead - albeit temporarily - at the top of the standings with a win, while a resilient Montpellier have not given up hope of a European berth.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain currently occupy the second spot in Ligue 1. Galtier offered his congratulations on their elimination of Bayern Munich to advance to the Champions League semifinals.

"Congratulations to the Parisians (PSG). It's a big performance to have eliminated Bayern. A very big performance. Very good. I am very happy for them, for their coach and for everything they have put in place for years to try to win this magnificent trophy. It's good for French football."

Lille 🆚 Montpellier

Friday @ 3pm ET

on beIN SPORTS