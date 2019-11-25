Sports Burst - The Incredible Sulks

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Bale to return to Bernabeu to suffer more fan fury against PSG after Real Sociedad roasting from the stands

"I'm Gareth...my teammates pretend to like me. I think. I'm not sure. I can't really understand them.

The fans are really, really mean to me. My boss refuses to make eye contact. He said that he doesn't want me around the club. HR won't help. I'm an exile."

"Hi, my name's Neymar...I don't think anyone on the team likes me at all, except when I'm organizing a big party for my sister's birthday.

It's probably my fault. I'm away a lot. I hit a fan once. That was bad. I roll around too much. I don't really like to pass the ball, either. The fans...they don't even notice me anymore. I'm an exile."

Monday sees the incredible sulks of Gareth Bale and Neymar in the same city at the same time and with pretty much the same problem. No-one likes them.

Tuesday will even see both footballers on the same pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu where the negative energy created from the stands could suck the city into a vortex of doom.

Matchday 5 of the Champions League is getting into gear this week and PSG are in Madrid with the visitors already safely into the next round but Real Madrid needing a win to secure the second spot.

Bale trained as normal on Monday for Madrid and looks set to suffer the wrath of the Bernabeu crowd once again, after jeers rather than cheers greeted the footballer on his entrance into the Real Sociedad match after coming on as a sub.

For Neymar, the drama came on Friday when the Brazilian was subbed off the field with the footballer pulling a Cristiano Ronaldo and heading off down the tunnel in a huff during the win over Lille.

For good measure and to rub in the soccer salt, Thomas Tuchel even noted after the game that Neymar had put in a "bad performance."

As both managers spend Monday looking ahead to the game, two players on the fringes of both squads will dominate the questions, two costly exiles causing their coaches expensive headaches.

Napoli set to fine players $2.5 million for mutiny

Staying on the theme of disgruntled players and Napoli are certainly going all-in on creating resentment in their camp.

While PSG and Real Madrid are still paying Neymar and Bale, Napoli has decided to take millions away from their star players.

The owner of the Serie A side, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has begun issuing punishments for the reported refusal of the club's footballers to take part in an offsite training camp earlier in the month to work through a poor run of form.

Since that moment, relations between the team's excitable owner, the footballers and coach Carlo Ancelotti stuck in the middle have not exactly been peachy.

Monday's actions certainly won't help in that department.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Allan has been hit with a $213,000 fine for mutiny and the midfielder also squaring up to Napoli's Vice President, who also happens to be the owner's son. The rest of the fines issued to the players reportedly total up to $2.5 million.

Napoli is currently seventh in Serie A and on a run of just one win in seven league games. That form combined with footballers that are not exactly feeling love for their club could combine on Wednesday in what is technically the most difficult fixture the team could face - a Champions League game against Liverpool in Anfield.

Arsenal could be next to pull plug on coach

If Carlo Ancelotti wants to punch out of Napoli and head back to the comforting waters of the Premier League then there are three clubs on Monday who are contemplating copying Tottenham's dramatic institutional tactics last week and making a swift change at the top.

That list is headed by Arsenal, a team that is now so lame that no one has really noticed. The Gunners were held 2-2 at home by Southampton and are in the eighth spot in the EPL standings, eight points off the Champions League places. The English press is linking Massimo Allegri (who will feature a lot in winter rumors) and Mikel Arteta to the potentially vacant position.

Everton might well jettison Marco Silva after a home defeat to Norwich City while West Ham United are reportedly contemplating moving on from Manuel Pellegrini, who was the victim of the Jose Mourinho bounce for Spurs on Saturday to leave the Hammers just two places from the relegation zone.

