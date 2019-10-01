Sports Burst - The Battle of Buenos Aires is Back

By Tim Stannard

Calendars kept clear for a repeat of the match the stopped the world

When Ray Hudson declares a match to be most magisterial in world football, then it's worth taking notice.

That's the verdict from the Great One on the return of the Superclasico in the Copa Libertadores - the Buenos Aires battle between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

For those readers who have not been paying attention so far to South America's premium club competition this season then take a few moments to take a long, hard look at your life choices. Ok, you are forgiven.

The tournament has reached the semifinal stage and thrown together River Plate and Boca Juniors in a two-legged semifinal that gets underway in el Monumental live on beIN SPORTS today from 8PM ET.

Or it could be Wednesday. Or Thursday. Or maybe even Friday.

The reason for this fuzziness over the dates is that the last time these two faced off in this competition in 2018, the final was postponed twice due to crowd trouble and eventually moved across the Atlantic to be played in Madrid.

Tempers may have calmed a little off the pitch - Tuesday is a school night at least - but the football is set to be just as furious on it.

The match is part of a huge double-header of Copa Libertadores action this week on beIN SPORTS as Wednesday will see Gremio taking on Flamengo in the first part of a Brazilian double-header that will lead to an Argentina - Brazil final next month.

Magisterial.

Champions League returns in predictable day of drama

Matchday 2 of the Champions League is up and running on Tuesday and all eight matches can be broken down into handy bite-sized Friends-style episodes.

There's 'the one where it's anyone's guess what will happen' - Tottenham v Bayern Munich. Spurs might be Spursy and Bayern Munich could continue to be endlessly disappointing in Europe.

We have 'the one that will be 0-0' - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid.

Up next it's 'the ones that will end 2-0 to the home team without too much drama' - Real Madrid v Club Brugges and Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen.

Also running are 'the one that could be a shock' - Galatasaray v PSG, and 'the one that will be as one-sided as The Rock and a toddler on a seesaw' - Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb.

And then there are the ones that no-one will watch. Sorry Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk and Red Star Belgrade v Olympiakos.

But seeing as the Champions League anthem still makes people feel tingly and special like a unicorn poop bath bomb, there will be a double dose of Sports Burst today with an edition at 12PM ET and a wrap-up at 5PM ET.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks retirement as Messi makes another comeback

Like an astronomer spotting an expanding and exploding supernova, Sports Burst is noticing the first early indications of the end of the Messi v Ronaldo era. But there is still time to enjoy this existence before being consumed in a fiery sporting blastwave. About two or three years to be precise.

The predicted date will be June 2022. That seems to be when Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading off to the sun bed of retirement to put an end to winning 2-0 with Juventus and failing to turn up to award shows where Messi has won.

Champions League is back! See you tomorrow... 😀 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/JvFhQpSx1e — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 30, 2019

Talking to SportBible, CR7 who will be in action for Juve in the Champions League today, reveals that he is looking at his mirror of destiny for what comes next. "The last five years I have started to enjoy the process of seeing me outside of football so who knows what happens next in the next year or two?' said the 34-year-old who is hooked up with Juventus until 2022.

The other side of the equation - Leo Messi - was expected to be absent for the next few weeks with injury but the Argentinean is expected to line-up for Barcelona in Wednesday's Camp Nou clash with Inter in the Champions League.