Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Miracle Men

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Barcelona media rue missed opportunities as Real Madrid go back to the top of the table after 2-0 win

As Real Madrid and Barcelona were heading towards another goalless draw in El Clasico, and Sports Burst was about to pen a strongly-worded letter of complaint to both clubs, two minor miracles took place.

Vinicius Junior, the forward who supposedly couldn't finish scored an opener and Mariano Diaz, a striker who literally never plays bagged a second goal a minute after coming on as substitute in his first minute of action in LaLiga this season, to give Real Madrid the victory and put them back to the top of the LaLiga standings.

While Real Madrid spent half a billion dollars on players over the summer who did not set foot on the pitch at the Bernabeu and Barcelona had little to show for the $200 million splurged on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, it was a teenager and a misfit that won the day.

Monday's papers in Madrid were suitably upbeat about Sunday's result, while Barcelona's were in grumbling mood with both Mundo Deportivo and Sport running headlines suggesting that Barca left Real Madrid off the hook in a game dominated by the visitors.

Monday's other talking point was another flat showing from Lionel Messi in the game. It's possible that Cristiano Ronaldo had more of an impact on the match and he was sitting in the stands.

Hazard to undergo surgery as Josef Martinez suffers possible season KO

Monday wasn't all good news for Real Madrid. It was reported by Onda Zero that Eden Hazard would be traveling to the USA this week for surgery on his injured ankle, which would almost certainly see the Belgian out for the rest of the campaign for Madrid and potentially missing the European Championships.

More bad injury news on Monday with confirmation that Atlanta United striker, Josef Martinez, had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the player's right knee in the MLS season opener against Nashville SC.

The Venezuelan had scored 82 goals in 93 appearances since joining Atlanta United and was the league's top scorer in 2018.

One possible replacement could be English striker, Daniel Sturridge, who has just terminated a contract with Turkish side, Trabzonspor, after just six months. The former Liverpool man is now being linked with a move to MLS.

Meanwhile, the league's top scorer in 2019, Carlos Vela, got off to a flier with a chipped winner on the debut of Inter Miami in a 1-0 victory for LAFC on Sunday.

Moto GP races called off as Serie A suffers further Coronavirus disruption

Global sport continues to be impacted by the Coronavirus.

The first two rounds of the MotoGP championships in Qatar and Thailand have been called off. The Qatari was opener was due this weekend, but due to travel restrictions imposed on travellers from Italy - six riders and some teams are based in the country - the race has been cancelled. Moto2 and Moto3 will take pace as teams were already in place in Qatar for testing.

Italian soccer chiefs are due to meet this week to discuss how to work around Coronavirus restrictions that saw Serie A games postponed over the weekend in regions affected by the illness and will see further disruption as preventive measures continue until Sunday March 8th.

At least four games, including Inter against Sassuolo, will either be postponed next weekend or played behind closed doors. This has lead to concerns over fixture congestion and the Serie A season not being able to finish on time.