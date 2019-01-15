Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Green Light For Hazard

Real Madrid given boost by Eden Hazard asking prize for summer transfer swoop

Chelsea has reportedly named a prize for Eden Hazard!

And they haven't gone all Tottenham who want a Doctor Evil-sized $400 million for Harry Kane!

In fact, the fee sounds very affordable for Real Madrid, should Los Blancos which to swoop in!

The figure being quoted by the Daily Telegraph is in the region of over £100 million, which is an absolute bargain in the modern transfer world considering what Philippe Coutinho cost Barcelona and how much Bournemouth want for their ho-hum striker Callum Wilson.

To be fair, the value has been diminished a little for the 28-year-old by the fact that the footballer will have just one year left on his deal this summer, should Real Madrid really want to play the waiting game.

Food for thought for Santiago Solari, not that the current Real Madrid boss is likely to be at the club this summer to enjoy buying the Belgium barn-stormer. Instead, the Argentinean coach is today preparing for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Leganes.

Although Madrid holds a comfy 3-0 lead over their city rivals, the focus of attention will be on what he will do with the exiled Marcelo and Isco and how quickly Karim Benzema will be back in business after breaking a finger this weekend in the win against Betis.

Real Madrid down a keeper and Barcelona's latest striker target

TRANSFER TRACKER!

Real Madrid lead the way again with the crack keeper Kiko Casilla set to join the Marcelo Bielsa party at Leeds United in the English Championship. The back-up goalkeeper was not at Tuesday's training session.

Should Juventus - currently preparing in Saudi Arabia for Wednesday's Italian Super Cup in against Milan - want to bring Aaron Ramsey in over the winter window then Arsenal will reportedly ask for $23 million. The Welsh midfielder will be free in the summer. That's probably the most prudent option.

The latest striker to be linked with Barcelona is...drum roll...Olivier Giroud. That's what Barcelona-based Sport is musing. The Chelsea man joins Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata on the list for a team that has just the single striker on the books. Which is a bit of an oversight, really.

Valencia faces must-win match to save Marcelino the Manager

The Copa del Rey returns on Tuesday in Spain with the second leg of the quarterfinals. The games run through till Thursday.

If matters go pear-shaped for Valencia, the home game against second division Sporting de Gijon could well be the final game in charge for Marcelino the Manager. The Mestalla men have struggled all season with just four wins from 19 in La Liga and are 2-1 down to Tuesday's opponents. "If the owner decides to get rid of the coaching staff, there is nothing I can do about it," noted Marcelino ahead of the game.

KANG IN 💥⚽️🥅 pic.twitter.com/HJlpoOZz0q — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 14, 2019

That game is live on beIN SPORTS from 3:25PM ET / 12:25AM PT preceded by Valladolid trying to overcome a 1-0 deficit to Getafe.

In England, Newcastle United face a third round FA Cup replay with a very much under-pressure Rafa Benitez and his players traveling to face Blackburn Rovers.

Group B wraps up in the AFC Asian Cup and holders Australia are under pressure and needing at least a draw against Syria to pass through to the next round.

Williams sister prevail in Australian Open duels Down Under

It was drama-free opening round for both Serena and Venus Williams at the Australian Open. Serena, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win, defeated Tatjana Maria in straight sets while Venus had to battle to overcome Romanian 26th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu. Madison Keys and Canada's Genie Bouchard also passed through to the second round.

Playing solo this time 😉 pic.twitter.com/hKa4pmTNSM — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 15, 2019

Number one seed Simona Halep was almost the shock exit of the day but the Romanian recovered after going one set down to Kaia Kanepi to win 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In the men's bracket, top seed Novak Djokovic, won his first round clash against American qualifier Mitchell Krueger.