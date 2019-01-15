Report: Chelsea Place $128M Price Tag On Hazard

GOAL

Real Madrid have been linked with a massive move for the Belgium star

It will take £100m to pry Eden Hazard away from Chelsea, according to the Telegraph.

The Belgian star has six months left on his deal with the club and has been repeatedly linked to Real Madrid.

Both clubs are looking for a swift resolution, although Hazard wants to resolve his future this summer.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing both Hazard and Christian Eriksen as the club looks to rebuild following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.