Sports Burst - Pogba Makes Plans

by Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Spanish press report that Pogba makes Real Madrid priority number one ahead of Manchester United renewal or Juventus return

After a fairly quiet spell of not playing for Manchester United, Paul Pogba has suddenly become a thing again on Monday.

The front page of Spanish daily, AS, has Paul Pogba staring intensely out at readers to signal a story that the French midfielder favors a move to Real Madrid after the season's end, should the opportunity arrive.

The footballer is out of contract with Manchester United in the summer of 2021 and is still worth around $110 million - according to old money and Transfermarkt. Once more, the player also has Mino Raiola has an agent and someone needing a summer window payday.

The other options are renewing at Manchester United - unlikely considering the player doesn't seem enthused with the concept of turning out for the Old Trafford club - or a return to Juventus, the club he left to (re)join Manchester United in the first place.

La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Old Lady would happily make room in the club's midfield - and wage bill - for the player by offloading Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Neymar and Mbappe to move...nowhere in PSG shock stay

Now the reason for the Spanish press pushing Paul Pogba has a target for Real Madrid is that two major names have suddenly dropped off the transfer radar - that's if they were ever on it in the first place. And that's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

A determined L'Equipe opined on Sunday that rather than both players leaving PSG at the end of the season to join Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, neither would be going anywhere. Indeed, Neymar might even work out an improved contract with the club he has constantly seemed to be at war with.

The financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is reportedly the main course of the change in the destiny of both players. It is unlikely that any club is going to be able to fund the move of either player anytime soon with PSG still valuing Neymar at around $180 million and considerably more for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid might instead be focussing on Erling Haaland as a transfer target in an attempt to reverse the mistake made in signing Luka Jovic who went from a strike rate of 17 Bundesliga goals in 35 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season to just two goals in 15 LaLiga games for Real Madrid. Jovic could be offered as a makeweight in any kind of Haaland deal, even though the Norwegian has only been at Borussia Dortmund for a matter of months after moving from RB Salzburg.

Bayern Munich players return to training as German League permits gradual return

Hopefully Sports Burst has seen the end of Cancellation Corner - nothing really left in sports to cancel. Indeed, it is now opening the Restart Room. Entering the room today, tentatively anyway, is the German League which has given permission for clubs to begin training again.

Bayern Munich confirmed that their players returned to the training ground on Monday and will be in action in small groups with a club statement confirming that "all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed."

No members of the public will be allowed at the training sessions. The Bundesliga will not be holding any games until at least 30th April.