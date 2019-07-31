Sports Burst - Neymar's Post-Apocalyptic Legacy

By Tim Stannard

Lukaku and Dybala set to swap places as Manchester United and Juventus look for no-cash deal

Neymar's quarter of a billion dollar move from Barcelona to PSG two years ago was the transfer market equivalent of a global EMP going off. Nothing would ever be the same in this particular post-Apocalyptic world.

Up became down, down became up and fairly average goalkeepers became worth a hundred million dollars.

With traditional currency systems in the transfer market now on the verge of collapse, clubs are now shuffling around the world, in cyberpunk rags, trying to barter with players like swapping seeds for engine oil.

Barcelona have apparently being trying to offer huddles of footballers in return for Neymar but without success. However, Manchester United and Juventus look on the brink of a mutually beneficial, win-win swap. Romelu Lukaku goes to Serie A with Paolo Dybala heading to the Premier League in return.

Manchester United will be dropping a striker whose ponderous, physical style is more suited to Serie A and get their hands on a forward who still has the potential to be a world-beater but was crowded out by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve.

"We're working on one or two cases," revealed Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At least the Norwegian knows what's going on at his club. That doesn't appear to be the situation at Tottenham with Mauricio Pochettino who rather huffily suggested on Tuesday that his job title be downgraded from manager to head coach, such is his lack of involvement in transfers. "I know nothing about the situations of my players," huffed the Argentinean.

Unai Emery might be a considerably happier figure on the other side of North London on Wednesday with the possible announcement of Lille forward, Nicolas Pepe, joining Arsenal for a fee of $87 million.

River Plate survive but Flamengo face fan fury in Copa Libertadores clash

Drama City, population:two teams in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday night.

The competition has reached the Last 16 second-leg stage when matters can get a little feisty both on and off the pitch.

River Plate were in severe danger of elimination in an away clash at Cruzeiro at 0-0 from the first leg and needed a penalty shoot-out to go through to the quarterfinals after another shutout.

The reigning champions were joined in the quarters by Palmeiras and LDU Quito who prevailed in their respective ties against Godoy Cruz and Olimpia.

To be blunt, it could all kick off and then some in Rio in Wednesday night's action with a very troubled Flamengo trying to claw back a 2-0 deficit against Emelec in front of increasingly disgruntled fans.

That match is live on beIN SPORTS at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT and is preceded by Internacional taking on Club Nacional with the Brazilians holding a 1-0 lead.

Boca Juniors also have a 1-0 lead over visiting Athletico Paranaense while San Lorenzo are at Cerro Porteno of Paraguay with the scores at 0-0. Both these games are live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Search begins for USWNT World Cup winner as MLS All-Stars face Atletico rage

Elsewhere in the wide, wide world of sport and the search begins to replace Jill Ellis, the coach of the USWNT.

The minimum requirement? Win the 2020 Olympics and then the World Cup for a third successive time.

Another job opportunity might arise on Wednesday as well in the realm of US soccer - the person within the MLS organization who booked Atletico Madrid as the opponent for the All-Stars team.

If the La Liga outfit are in the same take-no-prisoners mood as the 'friendly' thrashing of Real Madrid, then it could be an uncomfortable night in Orlando.

"It's going to be a fun challenge," claimed LAFC centerback Walker Zimmerman on marking Diego Costa.

An interesting concept of 'fun' to be sure.