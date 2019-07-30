Español
Keep beIN
Soccer

Jill Ellis Steps Down as USWNT Coach

Jill Ellis will part ways with the United States women's team once the World Cup champions' complete their victory tour.

Reuters

GOAL - Seth Vertelney

U.S. women's national team manager Jill Ellis will step down as head coach following the completion of the team's World Cup victory tour in October, U.S. Soccer has announced.

Earlier this month Ellis coached the USWNT to their second straight World Cup title, becoming only the second person to coach a team to two World Cups.

 

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

“I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

More to follow...

 
Jill Ellis United States Women's Soccer Women's World Cup 2019 USWNT
Previous Neymar Rape Investigation Closed By Police
Read
Neymar Rape Investigation Closed By Police
Next

Latest Stories