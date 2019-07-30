Jill Ellis Steps Down as USWNT Coach

GOAL - Seth Vertelney

U.S. women's national team manager Jill Ellis will step down as head coach following the completion of the team's World Cup victory tour in October, U.S. Soccer has announced.

Earlier this month Ellis coached the USWNT to their second straight World Cup title, becoming only the second person to coach a team to two World Cups.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

“I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

