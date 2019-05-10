Sports Burst - Neymar The History-Maker

By Tim Stannard

Neymar hit with three-match ban after Coupe de France fracas with foul-mouthed furious fan

When Neymar jumped ship from Barcelona to PSG way back when in the summer of 2017, the aim of the Brazilian was to move out of Leo Messi's five-feet-seven shadow and make a name for himself in France.

Neymar has certainly managed that this week with the remarkable achievement of simultaneously being banned from both Ligue Un and the Champions League. Friday morning saw French football's disciplinary body handing out a three-match ban for Neymar (plus two games suspended) for a striking out at a fan after the Coupe de France final which was lost by PSG on penalties.

This suspension pairs nicely with a three-match ban which will be served next season by Neymar in the Champions League after the potty-fingered player ranted and raved on social media about the quality of officialdom in PSG's loss to Manchester United.

Two lengthy bans for two infractions which took place off the football pitch to make the double suspension an even more remarkable achievement for Neymar. This wraps up a week where PSG has had to deny that scuffles took place between Neymar and teammates including Julian Draxler.

And while we are here, a rather important Ligue Un game is taking place live on beIN SPORTS at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT as Saint Etienne look to jump into third over local rivals Lyon with a home win over fifth-placed Montpellier. Quite a lot to unpack there.

Klopp declares that consistency is key for Liverpool

From Neymar to a considerably chirpier character and Jurgen Klopp who has been looking back at the team's historic victory over Barcelona in the Champions League and the chance to win the Premier League title on Sunday.

Basically, second-place Liverpool is playing Wolves in Anfield and has to better the result of Manchester City's game at Brighton and Hove Albion. Naturally, Klopp was in optimistic mood claiming that it had been a "week of miracles" and another could take place this weekend in a game where Mo Salah could return after a spell out suffering from a head injury.

Klopp also pointed out the secret to Liverpool's success - no shiny world stars but a relentless drive from a group of players in every game. "Being consistent is the most difficult thing in a footballer's life. There are a lot of good footballers out there, but to be consistent week-in, week-out is really difficult," noted the affable German coach.

Coutinho set for summer sale to avoid another loss to Liverpool

Moving on to the team at the wrong end of the Champions League antics at Anfield and Barcelona are still in reflective mode, with two matches and a Copa del Rey final remaining in a season that cannot end too soon for the Camp Nou club.

While the issue of Ernesto Valverde's future has been parked until the campaign is over, that hasn't stopped the transfer talk over which players will pay the penalty for another disappointing showing in Europe.

Target number one according to Marca is Philippe Coutinho who has consistently failed to live up to a lofty transfer fee of around $150 million. The paper says that Barcelona will be looking to sell the player this summer to save nearly $30 million in fees which would need to be paid to Liverpool after his move in the winter of 2018 - very much adding insult to injury.

Meanwhile, Barcelona has issued a medical report on Luis Suarez who had minor knee surgery on Thursday and has advised that the player will be out of action for four to six weeks, very much putting the Uruguayan's participation in Copa America in doubt.

