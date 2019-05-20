Sports Burst - Mbappe's Real Madrid Message

By Tim Stannard

PSG star, Kylian Mbappe, suggests a PSG departure to look for "more responsibility"

When Kylian Mbappe viewed Antoine Griezmann's hastily shot video announcing that he was leaving Atletico Madrid, the immediate thought appears to be 'hold my wine.'

Mbappe has raised the stakes in dramatic, me-me-me announcements.

After declaring on more than one occasion - as recently as March - that he was content to stay at PSG, the French striker dropped quite the clanger on Sunday at the Ligue Un awards that he was considering leaving the club after two years. "I come to a turning point in my career, I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is maybe the moment to have more responsibility."

Of course, Mbappe was not as clear in his declaration as Griezmann was last week, but the underlying message was fairly obvious - to Sports Burst, anyway - Come and get me Real Madrid.

After another awful, awful performance from the La Liga side on Sunday in a home defeat to Betis and some dark comments from Coach Zizou about getting what he wants this summer, a transfer that previously seemed to be 'fromage' in the sky for Real Madrid now seems very doable indeed.

In fact, the two French tales might intertwine with Griezmann taking Mbappe's place in Paris to create quite the eye-ful tower of talent.

Find out what Kay Murray and the Locker Room team makes of it all at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

Real Madrid to stay on Kroos control until 2023

Might as well stay with Real Madrid on Monday where the players have probably disappeared for the summer vacations already after a 2-0 home defeat to Betis on Sunday. Well, all apart from Toni Kroos who was hustled into a press conference to announce that he had signed a new deal with the club to keep him to 2023 if need be. Hats to be thrown into the air in celebration, there.



The German had been linked with PSG but now looks secure at Real Madrid unlike Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas, one of whom was allowed a farewell to the fans on Sunday and another left to stew on the bench as an unused substitute.

One of the Costa Rican's international teammates, Kendall Waston will be the special guest on the Sports Burst live show today at 12PM ET / 9AM PT to give us a bit of an insight into Keylor's keeper conundrum this summer as well as MLS and Gold Cup business.

Icardi's future in doubt as Pep fights Kompany replacement



Elsewhere in the transfer tracker world and Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's partner and agent, has dismissed the notion that the Argentinean will be moving to Juve this summer - potentially because the club don't want him. "That's not what he thinks," declared Nara.

An awful lot might hinge on whether Icardi is playing in the Champions League next season, something that it is doubt with three teams vying for two spots in the final round of Serie A action next weekend.

Pep Guardiola may have found his replacement for Vincent Kompany, who announced that he is leaving Manchester City. Leicester City and England centerback, Harry Maguire, might be the player with the unenviable task of filling the Belgian's leadership boots.

The XTRA with Jeremy St. Louis will wrap up all the news including Mbappe's future - just head to beIN SPORTS at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.