Sports Burst - Mbappe V The World

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel, set to decide punishment for Kylian Mbappe after another touchline tantrum from the French star

It was a tricky challenge for PSG's players on Sunday night, but it looks like most pulled it off with aplomb.

How to deal with arriving at a white-themed birthday party for Neymar in rainy weather without getting mud-splashed.

The guest list featured Neymar's Dad, Neymar's crew of friends and Neymar's teammates including Edinson Cavani who might have looked back at the Madrid derby and been reasonably grateful that he was not at Atletico Madrid after all, a team that is now looking at a Europa League spot battle rather than anything grander.

Memphis Depay was there, but no sign of the referee that Neymar quite rightfully berated for telling him not to showboat. And no sign of Thomas Tuchel who seems to have a serious problem with Kylian Mbappe (not in dress code at Neymar's party.)

For the second time this season, the French forward was outwardly hostile to his German coach for substituting him during the match, leading to uncomfortable but entertaining touchline scenes in Saturday's 5-0 win against Montpellier.

The same stacked schedule which was the reason why Mbappe was brought off with 22 minutes to go with the scores at 4-0 will offer an insight to Tuchel's temper levels.

PSG are in action on Tuesday in the Coupe de France and that will offer the Mbappe's manager an update later today on what action, if any, he was going to take against his player after noting that he was going to sleep on it first.

Real Madrid for life - new message from Gareth Bale agent

Good news for Real Madrid fans and Coach Zizou on Monday!

It looks like Gareth Bale is set to be at the club until his contract runs out in 2022. Hats in the air, the future is saved.

The player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, was talking on English radio and said that there was no chance at all of the player returning to Tottenham during the winter transfer window, despite a late flurry of reports last week.

Instead, the footballer seems content to occasionally turn out for Real Madrid over the next two-and-half-years when not injured. "Gareth still believes there is a future at Real Madrid," peeped Barnett, "his family are very happy and settled and he has a lovely lifestyle." And technically, Bale is fulfilling the terms of a contract given to him by Real Madrid.

That lifestyle is enhanced by a salary that is reportedly upwards of half-a-million dollars a week which means there are few other places that the footballer could go anyway - "for most clubs, he is out of their league financially."

Another midfielder who was rumored to be leaving LaLiga in January was Ivan Rakitic. And while Bale's rumors were dismissed, the Croatian admitted after Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Levante that he almost left the Camp Nou.

"I had planned to leave, as I was going through a difficult time." However, Rakitic is now in a different place, coincidentally after the departure of Ernesto Valverde.

KC, Oh Si! In Miami after dramatic Super Bowl win for Chiefs

Good news for America! The country has woken up to a quarterback start that it's ok to like.

Patrick Mahomes was able to strut his ball-throwing, touchline-running stuff in Sunday night's Super Bowl which broke out in between a national four-hour commercial-broadcasting marathon and deliver a Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.

It was the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years and saw Mahomes being elevated to the country's most visible and immensely likable NFL star at 24, whose team looked down and out after the third quarter before coming back with 21 answered points. "My mindset is always to play and compete to the very last whistle," declared Mahomes after the match-up in Miami.

