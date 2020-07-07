Sports Burst - Lautaro: Deal Or No Deal?

By Tim Stannard

"All swapping, no buying" is the message from Josep Bartomeu suggesting no summer move for Lautaro or Neymar

Sports Burst reckons it has been a solid three weeks since the words 'Lautaro Martinez' were written in the column.

That time coincides with soccer returning in Spain and Barcelona deciding to send other headlines into the world such as blowing the LaLiga title race, having fallouts with Antoine Griezmann's family members, social media spinning and Lionel Messi stalling on a new contract.

But Tuesday is a big day for Barcelona, as that's the day that a release clause of $125 million expires on the Inter Milan striker's contract. However, it looks almost impossible for a deal to be done within the next few hours with Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, telling Spanish radio station, RAC 1 that there will be no more transfer business done until the season is over, and revealing there is no cash to splash in the market.

"There'll be an interchange of players, there won't be any big deals across any club in Europe," predicted Bartomeu, who also ruled out a move for Neymar despite a report that PSG would release the Brazilian for a paltry $189 million fee.

"There's very little chance," admitted Barca's big boss in a double dose of news that will not be music to Lionel Messi's ears, despite more assurances that he will renew his contract past 2021 sooner rather than later.

Over in Italy, La Gazzetta dello Sport, is reporting that Inter will take advantage of Barca's inability to make a transfer move by offering a new deal to Martinez, that will see the 22-year-old's salary doubling to $5.6 million a year.

Barcelona will be back in business on the pitch on Wednesday in the Catalan derby against Espanyol.

The Sports Burst live show will be bringing all the latest news from the wide world sport at 12PM ET. Just head to our beIN SPORTS Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel.

Atletico's ship of steadiness sails to Celta Vigo

VAR bickering, player fallouts, uncertainty over the future of the coach - none of this is any concern for Atletico Madrid, a team that is the ticking metronome of certainty in a world spiraling into oblivion.

At the end of days, they'll be micro-bacteria and Diego Simeone talking about taking one game at time in a series of gritty 1-0 victories.

Third-placed Atletico are at Celta Vigo today - an opponent needing just one more win to stay up - so there could be some fireworks in Galicia, in Spain's far north-west. Coverage of that game gets underway at 3:30PM ET on beIN SPORTS and is proceeded by Valencia hosting Valladolid.

Valencia 101 update. The club is a mess again. Another coach sacked. The team really at a pinch to qualify for Europe and the daughter of the Singapore-based owner, Peter Lim, helpfully responding to fans unhappy at the direction of their team. "The club is ours and we can do anything we want with it and no one can say anything," yelled Kim Lim through the medium of social media.

Valencia vs. Valladolid gets going at 1:30PM ET and is just the third in a triple whammy of soccer on beIN SPORTS. At 11:30AM ET, it's action from Turkey as Fenerbahce continues a late charge to get into the Super Lig's European spots with a match at Gencerbigli.

Patrick Mahomes becomes the $500 million man

The past few days sees further signs of US sport continuing its return to action.

The NFL proved that there is still some money in the sport with the announcement that Patrick Mahomes had extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs through to 2031 with a deal that could reportedly be worth up to $501 million.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Monday saw MLB announcing the details of its shortened 2020 season. The matches get underway on July 23 with the World Series champions, Washington Nationals, hosting the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, the MLS is Back tournament set to get underway on Wednesday, carries on despite one of its teams dropping out. FC Dallas withdrew after 10 players and one coach tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

That was on the same day that LAFC forward, Carlos Vela, revealed that he would not be participating in the month long competition in Florida announcing that he would be staying in Los Angeles to take care of his pregnant wife.