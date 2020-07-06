Neymar has reached an agreement with PSG to return to Barcelona ahead of next season, according to AS.

The 28-year-old has regularly been linked with a return to Camp Nou, however, according to the the report Barcelona must still find the means to make it happen.

The Ligue 1 giants reportedly want somewhere in the region of 170million ($189m) for the Brazilian.

Neymar starred across four seasons at the LaLiga club before joining PSG in a world-record €222million ($247m) move in 2017.

The Brazilian was recently ordered to repay the Catalan club $7.5million following a dispute over bonuses.

Neymar's claim that he was owed $49million in bonuses by his old team was dismissed by judge.

Neymar has made 22 appearances for PSG this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists.