Sports Burst - How Pochettino Could Beat Biden

by Tim Stannard

A daunting run of Sevilla, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Atletico Madrid can make or break Zidane's future at Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino's eternally airborne private jet is now moving away from Manchester and is set to be flying rings around Madrid over the next ten days.

After that time, the Argentinean coach could be taking up residence inside this particular White House if matters go pear-shaped for Zinedine Zidane.

A rough run of form for Real Madrid that sees just one point from the past nine in LaLiga and a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League has Santiago Bernabeu watchers pondering how much credit Zidane has left in his Real Madrid bank.

Enough to survive Tuesday's loss, but it could run out over the next ten days with three massive matches for Real Madrid.

First up, it's an away trip to take on Sevilla in LaLiga. That's followed by a home game against Borussia Moenchgladbach, where a win would take Madrid through to the next round of the Champions League.

That is swiftly followed by a Madrid Derby against an Atletico Madrid side looking to add another prize trophy after the recent defeat of Barcelona.

Zidane himself says that he is up for the fight and won't be throwing in the towel. "I am not going to resign," announced Coach Zizou, which could leave him in the potentially unique position of being a Real Madrid who has both resigned from, and been sacked by the LaLiga champions.

Barca focus on LaLiga despite Champions League challenge

One of the reasons why Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann were looking a little more sprightly against Osasuna in Sunday's 4-0 victory, and came up with a couple of barnstorming efforts was that the pair had enjoyed a bit of a break in the previous midweek.

Lionel Messi had been left out of the squad that faced and beat Dynamo Kiev and Griezmann only played 25 minutes in the match. Ronald Koeman is looking to repeat the feat today by leaving Messi out of the match-day squad that takes on Ferencvaros.

And as well he might as while Barca are already through to the next round of the Champions League, the situation in LaLiga is a little less rosy with the team ten points off the top of the table.

"We need to win Saturday's match in LaLiga," explained Koeman ahead of the trip to take on Cadiz, the team that has already beaten Real Madrid this season.

Reigning champions, Flamengo, in Copa Libertadores KO

Both 2019 finalists were in action in the first batch of the Last 16, second-leg games and while River Plate moved through with a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over a ridiculously COVID-19 hit Athletico Paranaense, everything went a little bit pear-shaped for the reigning champions of Flamengo.

A rough 2020 for the Brazilian club, that has seen two coaches being sacked already, worsened with a penalty shoot-out expulsion to Argentinean rivals, Racing Club, with a second 1-1 tie on Tuesday to go with the 1-1 from the first leg.

A good night indeed for Racing Club coach, Sebastian Beccacece, who looks the curious combination of Eugene, Oregon hipster bar manager and owner of a saucy Chicago nightclub from the mid 1980s.

Santos were the third team to move through to the quarterfinals despite losing 1-0 at home on the night to LDU Quito. A 2-1 victory on the road last week, carried the Brazilian team through with a fine footballers scrap at the end of the game to top things off.

Wednesday's big match is a rescheduled Last 16, first leg affair with Boca Juniors traveling to Brazil to face Internacional in a game that is set to be another emotional affair for the visitors after the death of Diego Maradona. Carlos Tevez in particular is looking to get on the scoresheet and pay tribute to his idol.

