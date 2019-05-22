Sports Burst - Hazard Chooses Borussia Dortmund

by Tim Stannard

Signing of Hazard for five years confirmed after weeks of rumor mill murmurings

"The atmosphere is amazing. I want to show them what I can do."

Boom. Bundesliga mic dropped.

After weeks of rumors and hints, a full-on, social media assault was launched on the internet with a European giant announcing that it had boosted its bid for a domestic league and Champions League double next season by signing the Belgium brilliance of Hazard.

Full disclosure and hands up - yes the player is Thorgen Hazard, one of Eden's band of playing brothers, and the club is Borussia Dortmund.

Eden is still with Chelsea and gearing up for the club's Europa League final in a week's time against Arsenal. But it does allow Sports Burst to drop in on a team that is facing a fair amount of uncertainty. Again.

Those pesky reports are still suggesting that Mauricio Sarri is off to Juventus this summer, after just a year at Stamford Bridge. His replacement could well be former player Frank Lampard, who has lead Derby County into the Championship play-off final.

We spoke to the new boy @cpulisic_10 yesterday, and he told us what he can bring to Chelsea...



...and he also spoke about Drogba, Lampard and Hazard! 😀 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 22, 2019

Not the ideal environment for Christian Pulisic who was unveiled by Chelsea on Tuesday with the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed American declaring that Hazard is what he "would love to become." That's Eden, not Thorgen.

Rakitic backs Griezmann joining up with Barcelona

Some good news for Antoine Griezmann who officially signed off his Atletico Madrid career with a goal in a friendly on Tuesday. Someone at Barcelona actually wants him.

A day after Xavi Hernandez hinted in an interview that the arrival of the footballer would not be a popular choice in the locker room, Ivan Rakitic has declared that he "would love to have Griezmann in my team."

What's more, the Frenchman's LeBron rip-off 'Decision' video last summer when he mulled over move to Barcelona before turning the Catalan club down was no biggie either. "It wasn't a decision against Barcelona or anyone but in favor of Atletico Madrid," declared the Rakitic in a tremendous example of positive spin.

Heck, there is good news for Atletico Madrid too.

🔴⚪🔴 | BELIEVE AND WIN

👕 Here's our new first kit for the upcoming season! 😉

🚨 Available on May 23 at all our stores! 🛍

➡ https://t.co/kyQwi4QyvY #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/vNwEMvZviX — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 22, 2019

Despite Griezmann expected to be just one of a number of player departures this summer including Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran and Filipe Luis, Diego Simeone says he is dedicated to the cause of rebuilding the team. "I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club."

That's a 1-0 win all round for Griezmann and Atletico.

De Rossi angles for Argentina move as River Plate looks for Recopa relief

The Argentinean press is certainly very specific.

Apparently the chances of Daniele De Rossi signing for Boca Juniors this summer are exactly 60%. The Roma midfielder is no longer needed in the Italian capital after a footballing lifetime with the club and is looking for quite the adventure in Argentina as a sign off.

In doing so, he will be achieving what Mauro Icardi cannot manage and that's being wanted in Argentina with the Inter man being left out of his country's Copa America squad.

And that brings us nicely to Boca's rivals, River Plate, who are in action tonight in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana which pits the winners of last year's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana together.

In this case River Plate will be taking on Brazilian outfit, Athletico Paranaense. Extensive coverage begins on beIN SPORTS at 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT.

But that's not all, Wednesday also sees a whole raft of matches from this year's Copa Sudamericana competition with the continuation of the first leg of second round matches.