Sports Burst - Griezmann Eats At Messi’s Table

by Tim Stannard

In a matter of minutes, Antoine Griezmann pays off Atletico Madrid exit clause to sign up with Barcelona

Friday could well end up being a double Fri-yay for Barcelona.

Part one of an era defining day has been completed with another part on the way involving Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

Griezmann got lawyered up on Friday with his representative going to the headquarters of LaLiga to pay $134 million to buy the player out of his Atletico Madrid contract. Minutes later Barcelona announced that the footballer was officially joining up with the club. Now comes the tricky business of team-building exercises to integrate the footballer with players he publicly rejected last season in the form of a video.

In a bit of housekeeping news, the first match of the new LaLiga season - all on beIN SPORTS - will be Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao on Friday 16th August with Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on the Saturday.

⚠ All the details about @AntoGriezmann, new Barça player

🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

Back on message and up in France and L'Equipe is warning that the internet should stand by for Neymar speaking words today on all manner of topics including his immediate future and if he plans to return to PSG for training sometime soon.

The Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET / 9AM PT might well be a bumper edition on both topics. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

De Ligt on brink on Juventus move as Dani Alves contemplates Pep reunion

Another transfer saga could be over in the next 24 hours with Matthijs de Ligt joining up with Juventus. The player's agent Mino Raiola is reportedly in town to seal the deal with the Old Lady for the 19-year-old Ajax defender.

When you try to buy De Ligt, Pogba & Icardi in the same summer.



Sacrafices need to be made. pic.twitter.com/Nr1jyl7jzc — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 8, 2019

A move that looks logical but Sports Burst still isn't buying is on the transfer rumor mill today. That deal could be Dani Alves, currently a free agent, being reunited with Pep Guardiola by signing up for Manchester City.

Inter have apparently been told by Manchester United to front up all the cash if they want to buy Romelu Lukaku, a move that now sees Roma in the line to sign the Belgian front man.

Thursday, West Ham United were being linked with Gonzalo Higuain in a hunt for a striker, today it is Diego Costa. Which could be fun.

Nadal and Federer meet 11 years after epic encounter

Unless something very freaky indeed happens today at Wimbledon in the men's semifinals, Novak Djokovic is likely to be a winner two times over.

While the Serbian is expected to have a relatively comfortable passage in his clash against number 23 seed Roberto Bautista Agut, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer could be running themselves into the ground in the battle to reach Sunday's final.

The last time this pair met at Wimbledon was in the 2008 final in a game that lasted almost seven hours and ended in near darkness with Nadal eventually prevailing.

In NBA news, the player exodus of the Oklahoma City Thunder continued with Russell Westbrook being shipped to the Houston Rockets in return for Chris Paul and two protected future first-round draft picks.