Sports Burst - Fati's Path To Fame And Fortune

by Tim Stannard

Ansu Fati set to make debut for Spain's U-21 side as midfielder joins list of world's best young players

Tuesday looks set to see another couple of marvellous milestones for Barcelona's Ansu Fati in what has been an already remarkable few weeks for the youngster.

From the 16-year-old being promoted from the youth team, making a debut for Barcelona, scoring - being hugged by Leo Messi, perhaps the highlight - becoming a Spaniard and now playing for his new country in an U-21 encounter against Montenegro, Fati has been a veritable phenom, as the kids would say.

The midfielder has also made the shortlist of the 'Golden Boy Awards', the prize given to the most notable footballer under the age of 21 in the world.

The previous two prizes have been won by Matthijs de Ligt and Kylian Mbappe, which is excellent company - although Fati would best avoid the path followed by 2016 winner, Renato Sanches.

Ivan Rakitic to hit the road. Again

The young Spaniard is certainly having a better time of it at Barcelona than Ivan Rakitic.

💥 Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) uno de los afectados por las movilizaciones en el aeropuerto de Barcelona tras la #SentenciaProces



📸 @PREC96 pic.twitter.com/nLrV0fPGja — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 14, 2019

The midfielder was spotted on Monday walking along a freeway, towing a suitcase, heading home from international duty after Barcelona's airport was disrupted due to protesters against Spain's Supreme Court handing out prison sentences to those responsible for a 2017 referendum in Catalunya.

The Croatian is looking to reverse the journey - in a car, ideally - perhaps to Manchester United in January as Rakitic appears to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou these days.

Rakitic might well be joined by two other figures in the newbie brigade at Old Trafford if Tuesday's rumors are true.

The latest rumblings in regards to the Manchester United bench have Massimiliano Allegri taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Patrice Evra as his assistant, someone who recently posted a video of himself licking fake blood of a machete surrounded by pumpkins. As one does at Halloween.

USMNT heads North to do battle with Canada

The competition that brought you Guadeloupe defeating Saint Maarten on Monday returns with a biggest of bangs a day later with the US of A crossing the northern border to Toronto in the Concacaf Nations League to take on Canada in a League A, Group A clash.

Although the match-up will be a little more trying than Friday's encounter against Cuba which saw a 7-0 victory, the US has not lost to Canada since May 1990 when Pretty Movie was the box office number one, a film does not exactly date well.

Mexico is playing a rare match on home soil - friendlies tend to be played in the US - and are hosting Panama in the Estadio Azteca in a League A, Group B encounter.

Tuesday is also another round of matches in an eternal Euro 2020 qualification process. So far, just the five countries have made it - Belgium, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine. The Republic of Ireland and Spain are in a position to clinch today.